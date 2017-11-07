Aston Martin isn’t the first, and it certainly won’t be the last automaker to introduce a limited edition bicycle. Together with German bicycle manufacturer Storck, the British supercar maker’s bespoke division has crafted a custom bike dubbed the Fascenario.3. It will be limited to just 107 examples worldwide, and is said to blend "aerodynamics, stiffness, and comfort."

Crafted out of a lightweight "Nanocarbon Technology," the frame weighs just 1.7 pounds (770 grams). Together with the rest of the components – brakes, wheels and tires, gearing, etc – the completed bicycle tips the scales at just 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms). But don’t mistake its lightness for weakness.

Storck and Aston Martin ensured that the lightweight bike exceeded expected industry testing standards in order to prove the durability of the frame. Equipped with SRAM’s wireless gear shifting technology, it’s advanced, too. The left and right lever operate as they would paddle shifters in any Aston Martin sports car, says the company.

Alongside the lightweight frame, a number of unique Q by Aston Martin design elements have been added. Finished in a shade of Argentum Nero, the one-off paint job is an homage to Aston Martin’s signature racing green. Depending on the light, the finish changes subtly from lustrous grey, to green or silver. This same color will be found on a future vehicle collaboration between the two companies.

The bicycle will be showcased fro the first time at the 2017 Ruler Classic in Victoria House, London. As mentioned, just 107 examples will be produced. Though the company neglects to list a price, don’t expect it to come cheap. Markus Storck praises the project, saying "this is probably the best bicycle ever built with an automotive name on it."

Source: Aston Martin