48 dealers in 20 locations will be able to look after your classic Ferrari with the factory's blessing.
Ferrari has christened 48 official dealers as "Ferrari Classiche Authorised Workshops" – or "Officina" (Italian for "workshop"), authorizing them to implement the Ferrari Classiche certification when maintaining Ferraris older than 20 years.
Each of the Ferrari Classiche Officina, which are spread across 20 different countries, will have the direct support of the Ferrari Classiche department in Maranello. Every location must set aside space and a dedicated workshop ramp exclusively for Ferrari Classiche maintenance, repair and certification applications. They must also have a suitably-qualified and trained Ferrari Classiche service technician on hand.
A Ferrari Classiche Officina offers a factory-approved maintenance program for all Ferraris sold at least two decades ago, ensuring they keep their heritage, provenance and value. That's quite a valuable dealer stamp to have in your logbook.
Despite the new scheme, any work that requires major structural repairs or the fabrication of new parts (because in many cases the parts simply don't exist anymore and have to be made from scratch) will still be carried out in Maranello at the Ferrari factory.
Ferrari says that as the scheme becomes established, more dealers in more markets will be added to the program in the future.
Ferrari's Classiche division was set up back in 2006, and as well as providing official support for owners of classic Ferraris, it also issues certificates of authenticity for cars that have been maintained to the high standards of the Italian supercar maker and have confirmed histories going back to when they first rolled out of the gates at Maranello.
Source: Ferrari
Ferrari Classiche Officina
OFFICIAL FERRARI DEALERS NOMINATED FERRARI CLASSICHE ‘OFFICINA’
Maranello, 7 November 2017 – 48 official Ferrari Dealers in 20 markets worldwide have been nominated as “Ferrari Classiche Authorised Workshops” – individually known as “Officina” (Italian for workshop) – which authorises the dealer to implement the Ferrari Classiche certification process and ensure the correct maintenance and/or repair of Ferrari cars over 20 years old.
Each Ferrari Classiche Officina will have the direct support of the Ferrari Classiche department at the factory in Maranello, and in return must commit to maintaining a dedicated workshop ramp and a suitably-qualified and trained Ferrari Classiche Service Technician exclusively for Ferrari Classiche maintenance, repair and certification applications.
A Ferrari Classiche Officina offers a highly qualified service to the customer, ensuring the maintenance of the vehicle’s value through the start of the Ferrari Classiche Certification process, safeguarding furthermore the technical heritage of the Ferrari brand and, therefore, the client’s investment in their Ferrari Classiche car and certification.
Naturally any work on cars that requires the reconstruction of major parts or components – which may be necessary for the purposes of possible issue of the Ferrari Classiche Certification – will be carried out at the Ferrari factory.
Clients can find out which dealer is an approved workshop in their area by downloading the pdf from the Certification and Authentication tab in the Ferrari Classiche section of the company’s web site – http://auto.ferrari.com/en_EN/sports-cars-models/past-models/
The programme will continue to develop in the future with the nomination of more dealers as recognised Ferrari Classiche Authorised Workshops in other markets.