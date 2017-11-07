Whether it’s the more humble 914 or the mighty 959, Porsche knows your car is precious. The folks from Stuttgart are working on a new anti-theft protection system for its classic models and it will be compatible with all of the company’s cars from yesteryear, starting with the original 356 to the more recent Carrera GT. It’s not going to be a universal system as there will be multiple versions tailored to each model.

The “Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System” as it’s known by its full name basically consists of sensors that can be installed at concealed points on the vehicle. The data gathered by the sensors is then sent to a security network covering the entire European continent.

Here’s how it works.

If the sensors detect the car is moving while the system is turned on, an alarm alert is automatically sent to the security center. It goes without saying the owner also receives this warning and can confirm the unauthorized access in order to let the relevant authorities know about what’s happening. The onboard GPS is used to find out the car’s exact location to help the police find the stolen Porsche. The tracking system also kicks in when the battery of a monitored car is removed. Of course, the system also doubles as a simple car alarm to scare the thieves.

The app allows the car’s owner to send a command to prevent the engine from being started. In addition, the location of the vehicle can be traced at all times by using the smartphone app, which also comes with a built-in geofence function to create boundaries the car is not allowed to pass. This could prove to be useful when lending your Porsche to a stranger, but why would you want to do that in the first place? Should that stranger cross those boundaries, the alarm is automatically turned on. It’s the same story with going over the pre-established speed limit.

But wait, there’s more. The smartphone app also includes a “Transport” mode. That will come in handy whenever transporting the car on a trailer as it won’t be triggering the alarm system. The “Workshop” mode will also disengage the alarm for a specified time period, enough to work on the car and remove/replace the battery.

Porsche isn’t saying how much it costs (probably depends on the model), but says the tracking system for its classic cars will be available in Europe beginning with spring 2018.

Source: Porsche