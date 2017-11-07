Your fellow neighbors won’t have to actually see that you’ve bought the new BMW M5 as they’ll be hearing it from a mile away, as long as you’ll be getting the optional M Performance exhaust system. Introduced last week at SEMA, the M-er M5 will be optionally available with this sports exhaust, but keep in mind only it will only be offered in the United States and Canada.

Promising to deliver “an emotional motorsport sound,” the M Performance exhaust has an end muffler made from titanium and boasts four carbon fiber tailpipes for a bigger visual impact. It’s undoubtedly very loud and manages to deliver a raspy sound once you rev the engine while at idle it still sings an aggressive tune.

The exhaust is only a part of the story as the M Performance suit of goodies tailored to the M5, BMW’s first all-wheel-drive M sedan, can be optionally ordered with an array of other upgrades. As the video shot at SEMA is showing, the high-performance sedan had a heavy dose of carbon fiber for the side mirror caps and gills, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler.

Side sill attachments with M Performance-branded foils will be available as well, along with a front spoiler attachment made from carbon fiber also applied onto the kidney grilles. BMW’s representative says all of the carbon fiber bits and pieces are handmade in Europe.

Inside, there’s even more M Performance goodness. From the new floor mats to the body-hugging seats, there are numerous ways to jack up the price of a new M5. A new steering wheel with carbon fiber appointments will be added next year when we’re also expecting to see the pinnacle of the M5 – the Competition Package.

Meanwhile, the regular M5 with most of the M Performance parts will be launched in March. You will have to wait until July to have access to all M extra goodies, such as the aforementioned steering wheel along with the carbon fiber shift paddles and gear shift lever cover.

Source: BMW