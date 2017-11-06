Audi’s lineup is currently undergoing a major makeover. Following the debut of the all-new A7 and A8, the German marque will pull the sheets off of a completely revamped A6. So far we’ve seen a handful of prototypes, but new video shows the more powerful S6 sprinting around the Nürburgring.

This is the second time we’ve seen the S6 on camera. The first instance came in June, and showed a highly camouflaged S6 doing its best supercar impression around the Nürburgring. Now for the first time we have that same prototype on video, giving us an even better look at the upcoming new performance sedan.

The new video doesn’t release much else in the way of details, unfortunately. The S6 is still covered almost entirely in camouflage. A few defining features like a more sculpted grille, sleeker headlights, and quad exhaust tips can be seen – but it’s the sound of the engine that should entice any prospective buyers.

Though unconfirmed, the new Audi S6 is expected to produced upwards of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts), and power could come courtesy of either a biturbo 4.0-liter V8, or a smaller turbocharged V6. A diesel option is even being rumored for both the S6 and the larger S7.

Riding on VW Group’s new MLB Evo platform – the same platform that underpins cars like that A5 – the new S6 will shed a few pounds over the outgoing model, and should gain some added sporty driving cues in the process. Expect the new Audi A6 and S6 to make their debut sometime early in 2018 before going on sale later in the year.