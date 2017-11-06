It may seem like a fairly standard Mercedes-AMG C63, but looks can be deceiving in the fascinating world of tuning. VÄTH from Germany is the “culprit” for giving the already fast and powerful wagon a set of wings by squeezing every last drop of power from the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Indeed, most of the magic has occurred in the engine bay where AMG’s engine has been taken to formidable output levels.

While a standard C63 S has to make do with “only” 510 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, VÄTH’s latest pet project can unleash a monstrous 700 hp and no less than 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). With the power kit in place, the high-performance hauler from Mercedes will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds, thus making it substantially quicker than a standard C63 S Estate that needs an extra eight tenths of a second.

Mercedes-AMG installs a top speed limiter that kicks in at 155 mph (250 kph) or later at 180 mph (290 kph) if you go for the optional AMG Driver’s Package, but VÄTH's wagon monster can break the 200-mph barrier with ease and top out at 211 mph (340 kph), so just as fast as the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

There’s more to this C63 Estate than its power pack (€12,800 / almost $15,000) as the tuner has a custom exhaust system providing a raspy soundtrack for those willing to pay €3,440 ($4,000). You can ask them to add other miscellaneous items, such as a suspension lowering kit, upgraded brakes, and those 20-inch alloy wheels available as a complete set with Continental tires for €3,050 ($3,500). Rounding off the upgrades is a subtle carbon aero pack consisting of a front spoiler and a rear diffuser, while a roof-mounted spoiler is currently in the works.

Photos of the interior cabin have not been released, but VÄTH says it has new floor mats and a speedometer that has been dialed to 360 kph to better reflect the C63 Estate’s newly gained capabilities. However, the modified speedo will cost you extra as it’s listed with a rather hefty price tag of €2,130 ($2,500).

Doing the math, a brand new C63 S Estate with all of the tuner’s upgrades costs almost as much as an E63 Estate, so we would just stick with the power upgrade or spend a bit more for the bigger brother.

