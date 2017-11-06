Will it be Punk'n Metallic or Firecracker Red?

With the Los Angeles Auto Show fast-approaching, it’s understandable why more and more details are beginning to emerge about the hotly anticipated Wrangler JL. It seems Jeep’s internal system is now showing an extended color palette that includes some cool names as seen in the screenshot below. It’s worth mentioning that not all hues will be available from day one as Nacho Clear Coat, Mojto! Clear Coat, Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat, Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat, and Sting-Gray Clear Coat will be added later in the 2018 model year.

2018 Jeep Wrangler colors

To get an idea of how the new Wrangler will look like in multiple colors, our friends at JL Wrangler Forums have rendered both the Wrangler and the four-door Wrangler Unlimited in all sorts of shades. We should point out that some of the colors are based on the accessories revealed by Mopar during last week’s SEMA show, so they’re likely very close to the real deal.

All will be revealed on November 29 when Jeep will finally introduce the new Wrangler in L.A. Based on the little info we have so far, the Unlimited model – which was spotted in the metal a few days ago - is set to kick off at $30,445 (excluding $995 destination charges) and that means it’s going to be $2,550 more expensive than its predecessor. Three trim levels will be available upon launch (Sport, Sahara, Rubicon) and a choice between a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and the familiar Pentastar V6.

A diesel will be added later on, and so will be a pickup model likely to be called “Scrambler.” Codenamed “JT,” the more utilitarian take on the Wrangler formula has already been caught on camera undergoing testing and is expected to arrive in about a year from now.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums

