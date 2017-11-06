“Just before the end of its period of manufacture” is what the press release says about the Mercedes G-Class W463 and this new three-in-one Limited Edition. Available as a G350d, G350d Professional, and a beefier G500, the latest iteration of the iconic off-roader is limited to 463 units for each version as a nod to the model’s internal designation.

Around since 1990, the W463 is getting ready for a well-deserved retirement, but not before this Limited Edition adding styling tweaks inside and out together with additional equipment. For example, the G350d can be visually distinguished by its elegant designo mocha black metallic paint whereas its Professional counterpart features a china blue shade. As for the V8-powered G500, this one has received a fancy designo platinum magno exterior.

Depending on the one you go for, Mercedes will throw in some extras. The G350d gets the sports, chrome, and exterior stainless steel packages, as well as AMG alloy wheels, tinted windows, heated windscreen, and an electric sunroof. The more rugged Professional wants to lure you win with its Professional Offroad package, which among others includes a roof rack. It also boasts a Loading Protection package encompassing protective grilles on the headlights, as well as a rear ladder and a wooden load compartment floor.

The G500 is also generously equipped as it has the Chrome and Sports packages together with the aforementioned Loading Protection package, which in this case includes a load compartment cover, trailer coupling with ball head, and a load protection net. To make it worth your while, Mercedes will include auxiliary heating, TV tuner, heated windscreen, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

All three will share an embossed Schöckl badge on the center armrest as a reference to the Schöckl Mountain in the Alps located not far from where Magna Steyr is assembling the G-Class at its factory in Graz. In addition, the three G-Class models will feature a “Limited Edition” emblem on the A-pillar to further set them apart from the regular versions.

As far as pricing is concerned, the most “affordable” of the bunch is the G350d Professional at €103,940 in Germany, followed by the G350d at €122,918, and the G500 that will set you back €140,164.

The trio of G-Class Limited Edition models will reach dealerships in January 2018. The next-gen W464 is slated to arrive later next year.

Source: Mercedes-Benz