Having seen cars like the Chevy Corvette, Dodge Challenger, and the Ford Mustang being featured in videos depicting how the models have evolved throughout the years, it does not come as a big surprise the Camaro is now getting the same treatment. The folks over at Cars Evolution on YouTube have released a new clip showing off how the muscle car has evolved from its inception to the latest version, the hardcore ZL1 with the 1LE package.

It all started back in September 1966 with the original 1967MY part of the short-lived first generation retired in 1969. Chevy sold the original Camaro in Super Sport (SS), Rally Sport, and Z/28 flavors before discontinuing the model to make room for the second gen launched in February 1970. It had a much longer life span as it was available until 1981, with a couple of styling updates in-between.

The third generation was also offered for an extensive amount of time, from 1981 up until 1992. It saw the introduction of the Berlinetta in 1982 and the IROC-Z three years later followed by a couple of special editions, like the 1987 20th Anniversary Commemorative Edition and the 1992 25th Anniversary Heritage Package.

The fourth-gen model is being featured in the Z28 specification, complete with 275 horsepower coming from a 5.7-liter V8 engine hooked up to a new six-speed manual gearbox. Launched in 1993 and discontinued in 2002, the fourth-generation Camaro wasn’t immediately replaced by a new car as it wasn’t until 2009 when Chevy rolled out the fifth-gen car, which a year later went on to win the World Car Design of the Year award.

The current Camaro has been around since May 2015 and is available in a multitude of versions, including the track-focused ZL1 1LE priced in the United States from $69,995. Spy shots have shown a facelift is in the works and will likely be introduced in 2018 for the 2019MY with a new Z/28 version.