A mesmerizing video with the Koenigsegg Agera RS and its record-breaking attempt has emerged to show the company’s factory driver, Niklas Lilja, pushing the 1,360-horsepower hypercar to its limits. During the two runs that took place in Nevada on the Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump, the new fastest road-legal production car in the world managed to post an average speed of 277.9 mph (444.6 kph), thus taking down the old record from June 2010 established by the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport when it posted an average speed of 267.81 mph (431 kph) at the Volkswagen Group’s Ehra-Lessien test track.

As the video is showing, the Koenigsegg Agera RS reached approximately 272 mph (437.7 kph) during the first run and an impressive 284.3 mph (457.5 kph) during the second run. The two velocities were then averaged out to get the official time that will likely be published in the near future by the Guinness World Records. All the numbers were recorded by Racelogic with the VBOX HD2.

Koenigsegg told Jalopnik the high-speed run was conducted with an Agera RS that had Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the same ones fitted as standard on the production car. Michelin representatives were on location to provide the necessary support.

On a related note, Hennessey has congratulated Koenigsegg for the achievement and consequently for setting the bar higher as the Venom F5 will now have to beat an average speed of 277.9 mph during the two runs. That shouldn’t be much of an issue according to Hennessey taking into account the company has said its new model should be able to do 301 mph (484 kph).

Bugatti will attempt to reclaim the title sometime in 2018 with the Chiron. According to early estimations, it should be able to do a little over 280 mph (450 kph) with the standard production tires. With more advanced rubber, the W16 quad turbo monster might even do 300 mph (483 kph).

via Jalopnik