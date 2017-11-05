The new "Foot-to-floor" edition costs as little as $47.
Christmas is about a month and a half away, but McLaren wants to make sure parents with kids aged less than three years old will have sufficient amount of time to buy the latest edition of the P1 hypercar. Gone is the highly complex hybrid powertrain as instead the downsized machine relies solely on foot power.
McLaren will kick off sales of the P1 “foot-to-floor” edition from December and the toy car is going to be initially available in the U.K. at This Is It Store where it will retail for just £35.99 (about $47). Painted in Volcano Yellow just like the real deal, the latest pint-sized version of the company’s flagship model joins a wide array of licensed models and products inspired by the P1, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary these days.
Those willing to spend more can opt for a fully electric “ride-on” McLaren P1 that will top out at 3 mph (5 kph). Also finished in Volcano Yellow, this zero-emissions variant for children was unveiled about a year ago and it costs £219.99 ($288) at Toys R Us in the U.K. Another way to go would be the McLaren P1 Tecnomodel resin collectible that will set you back £345.00 ($451).
For the children who have everything and are harder to please, an intricate hand-made scale model that took roughly 3,000 hours to develop is available at Amalgam for a cool $7,440. Built on a 1:8 scale using the original data provided by McLaren, the limited-edition P1 features a retractable rear spoiler and doors that open. It takes an impressive 310 hours to build it and can be fully customized inside and out if buyers go for the $9,840 Bespoke Plus version.
Should you want to buy one of the 375 units of the actual McLaren P1, several examples are up for grabs all over the world. There’s one in The Netherlands for the equivalent of $1.94M and a rare Carbon Series model in Dubai that costs a whopping $3.5M.
McLaren P1 toy cars
Put your foot to the floor in a new McLaren P1™
- McLaren P1™ further downsized; embraces foot power
- 0-200 metres-per-hour acceleration entirely biscuit dependent
- Available just in time for Christmas
McLaren Automotive continues its McLaren P1™ fifth anniversary celebrations with the announcement of an alternative-fuelled version, powered purely by feet attached to a human motor aged less than three years old. At least that’s the manufacturer’s recommendation.
The ‘foot-to-floor’ edition can be purchased online from December priced at £35.99 and be delivered in time for Christmas. It is the latest addition to a wide range of licensed models and products available long after all 375 full-size examples of the McLaren P1™ were sold.
The McLaren P1™ toy car collection also includes the McLaren P1™ electric Ride-On and the McLaren P1™ Tecnomodel collectible, the latter of which is likely to appeal to buyers who are older than the three years old target group of the ‘foot-to-floor’.
Other licensed McLaren P1™ products include die-cast models from AutoArt, TSM, Kyosho, Motormax, Kinsmart and Hot Wheels; resin models from Amalgam, TSM and Tecnomodel and Scalextric slot cars. An Airfix ‘Quick Build’ model is also available, as are radio-controlled models from New Bright, Rastar and Maisto.
A short video has been released illustrating the differences between the four options of McLaren P1™ power and can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2xXGUAc
Technical Information
Vehicle: The ‘foot-to-floor’ McLaren P1TM
Colour – Volcano Yellow
Speed – various
Price – RRP: £35.99 (May differ depending on region)
Available initially at This Is It Store www.thisisitstores.co.uk
Vehicle: The electric ‘Ride-On’ McLaren P1TM
Colour – Volcano Yellow
Speed – up to approximately 3mph
Price – RRP: £219.99 (May differ depending on region)
Available at Toys R Us www.toysrus.co.uk
Vehicle: The McLaren P1TM Tecnomodel resin collectible
Colour – Volcano Yellow
Price – RRP starting from: £345.00 (May differ depending on region)
Enquire at www.tecnomodelcar.com