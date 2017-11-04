Jeep hasn’t been very generous with the amount of images showing the 2018 Wrangler as only three are available at this point. However, our friends at JL Wrangler Forums have brought to our attention several real photos of the new JL generation in the four-door Unlimited specification and the Rubicon flavor. Unless you’re a diehard Jeep fan, you are probably going to have a difficult time identifying this black and red duo as being part of the recently unveiled 2018MY.

Like other off-road icons such as the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender, the Jeep Wrangler is one of the few vehicles out there that can “get away” with keeping just about the same design from one generation to the other. In fact, many will agree it would probably a big mistake to change the formula as the box-like shape is part of the Wrangler’s charm.

Despite not having a comprehensive press release from Jeep detailing all the changes, we already have access to a great deal of info courtesy of the leaked user guide and owner’s manual. We also know more than 200 accessories have been developed by Mopar specifically for the new Wrangler to capitalize on the popularity of these items as Jeep has said 98 percent of all Wranglers are customized with at least one Mopar product.

Initially, the 2018 Wrangler will be available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and the familiar naturally aspirated Pentastar 3.6-liter V6, with a diesel engine to be added later on. A pickup derivative rumored to be called “Scrambler” will join the lineup likely at the beginning of 2019.

A full debut of the JL is scheduled to take place on November 29 when Jeep will unveil the new Wrangler on the occasion of the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Photos: JL Wrangler Forums