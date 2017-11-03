It’s a $10,000 price cut over last year’s entry GT-R.
Ever since it arrived on American shores, the Nissan GT-R has continually become more powerful and more capable, which is good for enthusiasts. It has also become more expensive year by year, which is less good for enthusiasts. This year, however, Nissan is introducing a new “Pure” trim level that once again slips the price of admission to the GT-R world below the $100,000 mark.
Well, just about. The 2018 Nissan GT-R Pure lists for $99,990, or $101,685 with its mandatory destination charge. But that’s still a pretty big discount; last year, the cheapest GT-R was the $111,685 Premium trim level. This year, the 2018 Premium model costs $112,185.
In other words, the Pure represents a $10,000 discount over last year’s car and a $10,500 savings over this year’s Premium trim. That’s a lot of money that could instead be used for, say, fresh tires or track days.
As you might expect, however, the GT-R Pure comes with fewer features than the Premium. Notably, you won’t get the Premium’s 11-speaker Bose sound system, active noise cancellation, the weight-saving titanium exhaust, or hand-stitched leather trim (though the seats are still leather). Otherwise, though, the GT-R Pure and Premium models are mechanically identical, with 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque from a biturbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine.
Prices for other versions of the GT-R have also risen slightly for the 2018 model year. The Track Edition now costs $130,185, an increase of just $500. The 600-hp GT-R Nismo is also now $500 pricier, at $177,185.
There are only mild tweaks to the rest of the GT-R range for 2018. Models with navigation now add Apple CarPlay connectivity, and there’s a new “Kuro Night” interior trim color available. The 2017 GT-R had already received a refresh that consisted of freshened styling, that aforementioned titanium exhaust system, and a 20-hp boost in output for the engine.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2018 Nissan GT-R, which is on sale now at select Nissan dealers nationwide.
Following last year's significant enhancements to the iconic Nissan GT-R – which included a refreshed look inside and out and 20 additional horsepower – the changes continue for the 2018 model year with the introduction of a new GT-R Pure model, the addition of Apple CarPlay™ to NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Services, and a new black "Kuro Night" color for the Premium Interior Package.
With a starting MSRP1 of $99,990, the 2018 GT-R Pure model is designed to be the most affordable of the four GT-R trim levels. The differences between the Pure and Premium grade, which is priced at $110,490, includes an 11-speaker Bose® audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems, and Titanium exhaust system.
2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition
The GT-R Track Edition, now in its second year of limited availability, is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Pure and Premium models and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO. The GT-R Track Edition retains the GT-R Premium model's 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO's 600-horsepower rating). It has a starting MSRP of $128,490.
The ultimate GT-R, the motorsports-inspired GT-R NISMO, is available in very limited numbers in North America. It features numerous motorsports-inspired technologies to enhance the car's performance through optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain, creating a well-balanced machine at home on both the road and track2. The GT-R NISMO is priced at $175,490.
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2018 Nissan GT-R:
GT-R Pure
$99,990 USD
GT-R Premium
$110,490 USD
GT-R Track Edition
$128,490 USD
GT-R NISMO
$175,490 USD
Destination and Handling $1,695.
The 2018 GT-R Pure, Premium and Track Edition grades are equipped with an advanced 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission, electronically controlled ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system. The GT-R NISMO is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque3 and also features unique exterior and interior treatments, along with special suspension tuning.