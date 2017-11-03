Gordon Murray, the man responsible for the creations like the McLaren F1 and the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, is starting his own car company from the ground up. The revived IGM nameplate – which first made its debut on the Murray-designed "T.1" IGM Ford Special in the late 1960s – will be the marque moving forward for the new vehicle.

Today the company released a first teaser for its upcoming new coupe. Though it doesn’t yet have a name or any specific details to go along with it, the vehicle will commemorate 50 years of Gordon Murray car design, and was announced at the start of the special "One Formula" exhibition that gathered 40 models created by the legendary designer.

The coupe will reportedly be inspired by the same engineering principles that drove to the development of the McLaren F1: light weight and driving pleasure. The sports car will be built for contemporary driving conditions, and will incorporate some of the "most advanced aerodynamics" ever on a road car, says the company in a release. The body will be built using a new version of Gordon Murray Design’s iStream Superlight production process.

The iStream Superlight process uses high-strength aluminum instead of steel or carbon fiber found on previous iterations of development. The iStream is said to be 50 percent lighter than most modern vehicle chassis’, but even more rigid and durable. The iStream process was first previewed on Murray’s own T25 city car, and the Yamaha Sports Ride concept that debuted just a few years ago.

"The new manufacturing business significantly expands the capabilities of our group of companies,” said Murray. "With our first new car, we will demonstrate a return to the design and engineering principles that have made the McLaren F1 such an icon."

Source: Gordon Murray Automotive