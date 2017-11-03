The two-seater coupe will be sold under the IGM brand and aims to offer some of the most advanced aero ever seen on a road car.
Gordon Murray, the man responsible for the creations like the McLaren F1 and the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, is starting his own car company from the ground up. The revived IGM nameplate – which first made its debut on the Murray-designed "T.1" IGM Ford Special in the late 1960s – will be the marque moving forward for the new vehicle.
Today the company released a first teaser for its upcoming new coupe. Though it doesn’t yet have a name or any specific details to go along with it, the vehicle will commemorate 50 years of Gordon Murray car design, and was announced at the start of the special "One Formula" exhibition that gathered 40 models created by the legendary designer.
The coupe will reportedly be inspired by the same engineering principles that drove to the development of the McLaren F1: light weight and driving pleasure. The sports car will be built for contemporary driving conditions, and will incorporate some of the "most advanced aerodynamics" ever on a road car, says the company in a release. The body will be built using a new version of Gordon Murray Design’s iStream Superlight production process.
The iStream Superlight process uses high-strength aluminum instead of steel or carbon fiber found on previous iterations of development. The iStream is said to be 50 percent lighter than most modern vehicle chassis’, but even more rigid and durable. The iStream process was first previewed on Murray’s own T25 city car, and the Yamaha Sports Ride concept that debuted just a few years ago.
"The new manufacturing business significantly expands the capabilities of our group of companies,” said Murray. "With our first new car, we will demonstrate a return to the design and engineering principles that have made the McLaren F1 such an icon."
Source: Gordon Murray Automotive
Dunsfold, UK: Gordon Murray Automotive has officially announced plans to build an all-new car, under the new IGM brand. The car commemorates 50 years of Gordon Murray car design and was announced at the start of the special ‘One Formula’ exhibition that gathered 40 models penned by the legendary designer.
The new car will be Gordon Murray Automotive’s first model, encompassing remarkable attention to detail to ensure it is an engineering work of art. Featuring the very latest materials and technology, the car will focus on light weight and driving pleasure – inspired by the engineering principles of the McLaren F1. It will be built for contemporary driving conditions, and will incorporate some of the most advanced aerodynamics yet seen on a road car. The vehicle’s architecture will be based on a new version of Gordon Murray Design’s revolutionary iStream system, which was officially launched at today’s event.
‘iStream superlight’ employs high-strength aluminium sections in place of the steel used in iStream and iStream Carbon. Its additional weight reduction over the current process delivers a body-in-white structure approaching 50% of the weight of stamped metal, while achieving new levels of rigidity, durability and platform flexibility. iStream superlight is the ultimate development of iStream technology and promises to be the lightest and most efficient process for body-in-white manufacturing for decades to come.
The re-launch of the IGM brand celebrates 50 years of car design for Murray. The newly-revealed IGM logo is a re-design of the badging applied to Gordon Murray’s very first car – the ‘T.1’ IGM Ford Special, which Murray raced successfully in South Africa in 1967 and 1968. The IGM brand will feature on all future in-house projects built by Gordon Murray Automotive.
The invitation-only ‘One Formula’ exhibition at Dunsfold Park gathers – for the first and possibly only time – almost every race and road car from Gordon Murray’s 50-year career. The exhibition also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of both the Gordon Murray Design business and iStream manufacturing process, as well as the 25th year since the McLaren F1 road car entered production.
On display are 40 different vehicles and designs, including familiar milestone cars* as well as those that have never or rarely been on show before. The exhibition charts the history of advanced aerodynamics and composite technology in each of Gordon Murray’s projects, and features detailed insight into Gordon Murray Design’s ground-breaking iStream manufacturing technology.
Alongside the exhibition of his own designs, Gordon Murray will display vehicles from his private car collection for the first time. ‘Gordon’s Garage’ will feature a variety of classic cars and motorbikes, including two Lotus Elans, a Honda S800, Abarth 750 Zagato and a very rare De Tomaso Vallelunga.
The ‘One Formula’ exhibition is housed at Gordon Murray’s newest premises, a 1,500m2 building that joins two of the company’s other facilities within Dunsfold Park. This year, Gordon Murray R&D will relocate from Shalford, Surrey, to the new building that houses Gordon Murray Automotive. The R&D arm will have fully-automated robot cells for making iPanels, welding iFrames and bonding. It will also continue to develop the iStream process, and progress several other patents including iLink, iCase and iSeat. Gordon Murray Design will retain its premises in Shalford, Surrey, while it develops plans for a new company headquarters.