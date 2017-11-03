Ford is back on the Nurbrugring for another high speed test session of the next generation Focus. The attached spy video shows the model in station wagon version, probably benefiting from some sporty upgrades judging by the low suspension. In fact, this is the exact same prototype we spied last month at the German track (pictured in the first gallery below).

The vehicle is still hiding its design under heavy camouflage – Ford is using some fake body panels and extensive amount of foil to cover the wagon, while pushing it to its limits. This mule looks sportier than the previous test cars we've seen with its more aggressive front bumper, fat alloys with low-profile tires, and stylish fixed rear wing at the back.

What also caught our attention is the double exhaust layout, which suggests we might be looking at the sporty ST variant of the Focus wagon. In the current generation of the model, the Focus ST wagon is offered with gas and diesel engines in Europe, and this is expected to continue once the next generation Focus arrives.

However, don't get your hopes up for the sporty wagon if you live in the United States, as the Blue oval company has no intentions to bring the most practical member of the new Focus family to America. On this side of the ocean, Ford will only sell the hatchback and sedan variants, both getting its power from an entirely turbocharged engine range.

We are still about a year away from the debut of the fourth generation Focus, as it is expected to be revealed in the second half of 2018. The first to arrive will be a five-door hatchback, followed by a sedan, a station wagon, and a crossover-inspired Active version. The automaker is not in a hurry, as the current Focus is still selling in very good numbers, both in the United States (168,789 units in 2016) and Europe (212,083).

Source: Automotive Mike