Rumors for a utility vehicle from Ferrari have been swirling around for years, but last month the company’s CEO Sergio Marchionne finally confirmed the speculations. He revealed the supercar automaker is “dead serious” about an SUV, but it will need at least 30 months from now to have a final production model in sale.

“We need to learn how to master this whole new relationship between exclusivity and scarcity of product, then we’re going to balance this desire to grow with a widening of the product portfolio,” Marchionne commented back in October.

First official details about the car should be expected in the first quarter of 2018, when Ferrari will unveil its new five-year plan that runs through 2022. At this point, we have no strong expectations for the design of the vehicle, described by Marchionne as an FUV, but our colleagues at OmniAuto have prepared a detailed rendering, previewing the brand’s first-ever high-riding model.

The project with internal code FX16 will share its platform with Ferrari’s replacement to the GTC4Lusso. According to some reports, the utility vehicle will use a hybridized V8 turbo engine, sending power to all four wheels for better traction.

The SUV will play a major role in Ferrari’s plans to more than double its profits by 2022 attracting "new wealthy buyers.” China is seen as a key market where at least 2,000 units of the FX16 should be delivered, each expected to cost more than $353,920 (€300,000).

When it debuts, the first-ever Ferrari utility vehicle will face a fierce competition by Lamborghini and the production version of the Urus SUV. It is scheduled to debut in early December and go into production early next year with first deliveries in Europe expected before the end of 2018.

Source: OmniAuto