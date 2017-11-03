It’s one of those days when we have to report with grief in our hearts that a beautiful collection of cars was completely destroyed. This time a garage with about 40 retro vehicles caught a massive fire in Langley, British Columbia, completely burning most of the classics.

The collection belongs to local enthusiast Garry Cassidy, who was in Los Angeles to attend a car auction. When the fire brigade arrived “flames were through the roof,” leaving no other chance to the firefighters than take “a defensive posture with the fire.”

“At about 3:30, I heard some loud bangs, then some sirens coming in,” a neighbor told Surrey Now-Leader. “They [the explosions] were really loud [and kept happening] every minute or so. I could see huge flames, really big. They have a power line out front and you could see them going above the power line.”

At this point, it’s not clear what caused the fire and whether it is considered suspicious. Some of the gems that were destroyed in the fire are a 1961 Chevy Bel-Air Convertible, a 1968 Camaro, a pair of 1955 Pontiac Chieftain models, one of which was a Safari wagon, and six Chevy Corvettes. It is estimated that the collection is worth at least $3 million.

“I’ve always been a big car guy... but I don’t think my wife and I could have been more upset if we had lost a child,” Cassidy told Canada's Global News. “It’s not about the money; a couple of those cars cannot be replaced. Write me a check for whatever, you can’t replace the cars. They’re like our children.”

According to local reports, Cassidy is well-known in the city for his passion for classic cars and many people have visited his garage just to have a glance at his collection.

Source: Global News via Jalopnik and Surrey Now-Leader