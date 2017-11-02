If you have an affinity for classic off-road vehicles, then the iconic Land Rover Defender is undoubtedly on your short list. Rugged retro lines, first penned in 1983, and a range of capable engines throughout its lifetime make it one of the most sought after SUVs on the planet, at least within the 4x4 community.

With that iconic heritage in mind, clothing company Orvis teamed up with Barbour North America and East Coast Defender to create the retro-inspired Land Rover of its dreams. If that last name sounds familiar, you may remember the Kissimmee, Florida-based shop for creations like Project Punisher and Project Ironhorse, two equally alluring (and powerful) off-roaders.

Codenamed Project Barbour, the shop’s latest one-off Defender is finished in a lovely Coniston Green paint job with color-matching wheels, a Rovers North beige soft top with the Barbour logo affixed, and added detailing to the grille and headlights. For what it’s worth, it looks damn handsome.

In the cabin, a Momo Indy steering wheel has been fitted alongside saddle leather seats with Barbour Tartan inserts, Barbour Tartan door pockets with Barbour zip closure, and a Kenwood stereo with Infinity speakers. Power comes courtesy of a rebuilt Rover V8 engine, which is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Naturally, the build retains all of its iconic off-road capabilities, even with the added fashion elements.

It’s the only one like it in the world – and if you play your cards right, it could be in your driveway. The custom Defender is part of Orvis and Barbour’s co-branded "Great Defender Adventure Sweepstakes," which will give one very lucky enthusiast the chance to make this handsome and rugged SUV their own.

Source: East Coast Defender