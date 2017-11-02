Hellcat owners beware, a new Shelby Mustang has arrived on the scene. Making its debut during SEMA week at Shelby's facility in Las Vegas, the new 1000 kit can be tacked on to any 2015 or later Ford Mustang. As the name suggests, the upgrade comes pre-loaded with 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts).

Gone is the standard 5.0-liter V8 found on the factory Mustang GT, in its place is the 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby GT350. With an added 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger, the pony car pumps out an estimated 1,000 hp (745 kW), and gains features like a new high-flow fuel system, intercooler, ECU tuning, and an upgraded manual transmission.

That dramatic horsepower figure is complimented by an equally over-the-top body kit. An all-new front fascia, hood, front fenders, rockers, quarter-panels, rear diffuser, exhaust, and widened front and rear tracks have been added. The body sits atop a fully adjustable coilover suspension with new Brembo brakes for added stopping power, as well as stronger spindles and hubs, hardened wheel studs, and wider wheels and tires.

"We do far more than just add horsepower and cosmetics to the Shelby 1000," said Vince Laviolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and head of development. "We replace ever major component to create the ultimate track machine. The result is a car that will slice through corners and blast down straights with amazing ease."

Though the previous-generation Shelby 1000 – which was based on the 2012 through 2014 model year Mustang – was available in both track and street configurations (and pumped out more than 1,200 hp), Shelby American is dropping the latter option. Citing emissions compliance issues, the shop will only offer a version for the track. Buyers will have to make do with the GT350 if they want a Mustang-based race car for the road.

Only 50 examples of the muscle car will be built per year at Shelby’s Las Vegas, Nevada facility. Production will kick off in the first quarter of 2018, and each car will be documented in the official Shelby Registry. The package starts at $169,995, not including the price of a standard Mustang GT ($33,195).

Source: Shelby American