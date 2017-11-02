As more spy photos and videos come out, it appears that Lamborghini’s new Urus SUV may actually live up to the hype. At least we hope. The high-riding bull was spotted testing yet again on the Nürburgring, putting its powerful turbocharged V8 engine to the test.

This is actually the fourth time we’ve seen the Urus on the Nürburgring, even though the company has said time and time again that it doesn’t car about lap records. Not much has changed since the last set of spy photos came in, the Urus is still plenty covered up, exposing nothing more than its wheels, headlights and taillights, and maybe some added detailing on the grille.

What we do know is that the Urus SUV will come powered by a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 producing upwards of 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts). It will be the first turbocharged engine in the Lamborghini lineup, and will be accented by a plug-in hybrid model later down the line towards the second half of 2019.

All that power will be paired to a quick-shifting version of Lamborghini’s dual-clutch gearbox, with power expectedly sent to all four wheels. For what it’s worth, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio currently holds the SUV Nurburgring record of 7 minutes and 59 seconds. Porsche, meanwhile, could make a run at the record with its upcoming Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which promises to pump out as much as 671 hp (500 kW).

Whatever the case, the Lamborghini Urus will still be one of the most potent SUVs on the market when it debuts in just a few weeks on December 4. Production of the Urus will kick off early in 2018, with the SUV scheduled to go on sale later in the year in Europe as a 2019 model. Estimated starting price will start at around $200,000.