The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is here, finally. Making an unscheduled online debut yesterday in conjunction with SEMA, the long-awaited off-roader features a light evolution, some added modern equipment, and even a price tag to go along with it, thanks to some early "leaked" details on the Jeep website.

According to the images posted on JLWranglerForums, the four-door 2018 Wrangler Unlimited Sport JLU will start at $30,445 in the U.S., not including a $995 delivery fee. The Unlimited Sport model will remain Jeep's entry-level four-door, the new MSRP represents a $2,550 increase over the 2017 model. The 2018 Sport JKU, meanwhile, is featured on the site with its original base asking price of $27,895.

Along with updated pricing, a second leaked options list shows the three trim levels and options in their entirety. For what it's worth, the base Sport model does not come with standard air conditioning, but new features like three separate tow hooks, electronic stability control, tinted glass, a fuel tank skid plate, hill start assist, and a even five-inch Uconnect Infotainment system, among others, do come standard. The next-up Sahara and Rubicon gain even more, including features like power heated mirrors, and remote keyless entry.

We’ll have more details as Jeep releases the new Wrangler in its entirety at the L.A. Auto Show lat this month. Jeep has let it be known there there will be "advanced fuel-efficient powertrain," which rumors suggest could be a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a turbodiesel option, and potentially even a hybrid. An updated version of the current 3.6-liter V6 will expectedly carry over, and come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

All the information on the new Wrangler will be released in full with the 4x4 makes its official debut on November 29 in L.A. For now, browse through the trio of high-res images in the gallery below.

Source: JLWranglerForums