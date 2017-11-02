Having made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show a couple of months back, the Audi RS4 Avant is now available on order in select European markets. The new member of the RS family will set you back €79,800 in Germany and £61,625 in the United Kingdom before adding optional equipment such as the RS dynamic package that will loosen up the electronic top speed limiter to allow the RS4 Avant hit 174 mph (280 kph). As standard, the performance wagon can do 155 mph (250 kph).

For those willing to reach deeper into their pockets, Audi will be more than happy to fit the car with extra goodies like ceramic brakes for superior stopping power and a sportier suspension setup bringing along a mechanical Dynamic Ride Control as seen in the closely related RS5 Coupe where it reduces body roll.

With the new RS4 Avant, Audi is bidding adieu to the naturally aspirated V8 as the premium manufacturer based in Ingolstadt is embracing forced induction. Like it’s the case with the RS5 Coupe, at the heart of the newest RS car is a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 engine with 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters).

It has the exact same amount of horsepower as the old eight-cylinder mill, but packs a lot more torque thanks to turbocharging. Corroborated with a weight loss of 80 kilograms (176 pounds), it’s no wonder the new RS4 Avant is seriously quick: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes just 4.1 seconds.

The very same V6 could also find its way inside the engine bay of what would be a first-ever RS5 Sportback. An S5 with wider wheel tracks and RS-specific oval exhaust tips has been spotted, so there’s a good chance it will happen. In addition, the biturbo 2.9-liter mill could be used once again for an entry-level R8 rumored to arrive as early as 2018.

Source: Audi