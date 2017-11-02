For some people, this will be an all-in-one car.
Having made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show a couple of months back, the Audi RS4 Avant is now available on order in select European markets. The new member of the RS family will set you back €79,800 in Germany and £61,625 in the United Kingdom before adding optional equipment such as the RS dynamic package that will loosen up the electronic top speed limiter to allow the RS4 Avant hit 174 mph (280 kph). As standard, the performance wagon can do 155 mph (250 kph).
For those willing to reach deeper into their pockets, Audi will be more than happy to fit the car with extra goodies like ceramic brakes for superior stopping power and a sportier suspension setup bringing along a mechanical Dynamic Ride Control as seen in the closely related RS5 Coupe where it reduces body roll.
With the new RS4 Avant, Audi is bidding adieu to the naturally aspirated V8 as the premium manufacturer based in Ingolstadt is embracing forced induction. Like it’s the case with the RS5 Coupe, at the heart of the newest RS car is a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 engine with 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters).
It has the exact same amount of horsepower as the old eight-cylinder mill, but packs a lot more torque thanks to turbocharging. Corroborated with a weight loss of 80 kilograms (176 pounds), it’s no wonder the new RS4 Avant is seriously quick: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes just 4.1 seconds.
The very same V6 could also find its way inside the engine bay of what would be a first-ever RS5 Sportback. An S5 with wider wheel tracks and RS-specific oval exhaust tips has been spotted, so there’s a good chance it will happen. In addition, the biturbo 2.9-liter mill could be used once again for an entry-level R8 rumored to arrive as early as 2018.
2018 Audi RS4 Avant
Sales launch for the new Audi RS 4 Avant
- RS icon available in selected European markets from November 2
- A new chapter in the V6 twin-turbo success story
- Basic price for the Audi RS 4 Avant set at €79,800
The new Audi RS 4 Avant (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.8; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 200-199*) unites impressive driving performance with excellent suitability for everyday use. The model made its world debut at this year's IAA trade fair in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Customers in Germany and other European countries can order the Audi RS 4 Avant from Thursday, November 2, onward. The basic price is € 79,800.
The newly developed 2.9-liter TFSI engine in the Audi RS 4 Avant delivers a completely new dimension of torque and efficiency. From 1,900 to 5,000 rpm, the V6 twin turbo sends a huge 600 Nm of torque to the crankshaft – 170 Nm more than in the previous model. With its output of 331 kW (450 hp), equating to a performance of 155.5 hp per liter, the RS 4 Avant accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, which is 0.6 tenths faster than before. The RS dynamics package increases the electronically controlled top speed from 250 to 280 km/h. In the new European driving cycle, the vehicle uses just 8.8 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers, equivalent to 200–199 grams of CO2 per kilometer. These values represent a 17% reduction in fuel consumption compared with the previous model.
In using the 2.9-liter TFSI V6 twin turbo, Audi Sport is following up on the legendary first-generation RS 4 Avant. The RS 4 released back in 1999 was also equipped with a V6 twin turbo – the first ever highly supercharged twin turbo engine from Audi. Delivering an output of 280 kW (380 hp), the engine performs at 141 hp per liter. The first RS 4 Avant went from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Huge demand for this founding vehicle of the V6 twin turbo success story led Audi to double the original number of models planned for production. In total, the brand produced 6,030 units of the first-generation RS 4.
*Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for ranges dependent on the type of tires/wheels used.