It’s a common – albeit true – cliche that just driving your brand new car off the dealership forecourt is enough to wipe a significant chunk off the value, but the Bugatti Chiron is the expensive exception that proves the rule.

The UK’s first "used" Chiron has come on to the market, and the owner is to make a hefty £1M about ($1.32M) profit on his wheels that have gone up for sale at specialist supercar dealer Romans International in Surrey.

The 261-mph hypercar is valued at £3.6M ($4.78M), an increase of £1.1M over its £2.5M U.K. sticker price. The black car was one of the very first examples to be delivered to the UK, with an exclusive run of just 500 planned for the whole 10-year lifespan of the Bugatti.

The car is certainly special enough in its own right, but the first owner of this car has ticked the option box for a leather and carbon interior at £53,000 ($70,400) – more than most cars – and carbon fiber seats at £16,000 ($21,250). That might seem extortionate to you and us, but when there’s a million pound profit involved it suddenly looks like a savvy investment.

It’s no big deal to the staff at Romans – they say they’ve already sold a Maserati MC12 and a pair of Ferrari LaFerraris this year, with each car approaching £3M ($3.98M) each.

Tom Jaconelli, Romans International director, said: "Although the Chiron is not yet sold out, if you place an order today you will be waiting at least three or four years before the car could be built and delivered, so we are offering the chance to jump the queue. Of course there is a hefty premium to pay for this privilege."

"We often see the world’s most beautiful and expensive cars in our showroom but the Bugatti Chiron is the ultimate, it’s the most desirable car in the world today and we’re thrilled to have the first example openly for sale on the market."

Source: Romans International