Looking for the ultimate car, motorcycle, and hydrofoil combination? Do you dream of the days when manufacturers still used wood paneling? Then you might want to call up the design team at Gray Design. The Swedish firm has been dreaming up fantastic creations, everything from supercars to super yachts, for a number of years now – and their latest idea is something any super wealthy station wagon enthusiast should appreciate.

Dubbed the Hydra collection, the renderings pictured here include a Hydra concept car, a Hydrafoil boat, and a Hydros motorcycle. The three combine "technology, style, and speed" into a single luxurious package, with plenty of retro-inspired wood paneling to boot.

8 photos

By sea, the 31-foot (9.5-meter) Hydrafoil concept is a luxurious high-speed hydrofoil boat that comes with a steerable front foil, allowing for adjustments of up to 32 times per second. Sleek auto-inspired styling, both inside and out, includes features like wrap-around limousine seats, multiple infotainment displays, and even a set of bespoke luggage – because luxury!

In the pilot house sits a massive 30-inch curved display that controls everything from navigation to power. And speaking of power, out back is a single 100-horsepower (74-kilowatt) electric motor that comes powered by a series of lithium ion batteries. The Hydrafoil has a top speed of 40 knots, and a range of 45 miles (72 kilometers) on a single charge.

10 photos

By land, the Hydra concept car takes the term "Woody" to a whole new level. Dubbed the "Woody of tomorrow," the sports car bears a striking semblance to the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision GT concept, albeit sans roof. The Hydra concept is powered by a new NEVS electrical drive system, which has been tuned to develop up to 450 hp (335 kW), allowing the vehicle to reach speeds of up to 133 mph (215 kmh).

Last but certainly not least, the Hydros electric motorcycle is a medium-sized in-house project that may actually be making its way to production. The prototype will use a powertrain borrowed from ZERO electric motorcycles, and once completed, will be custom-tailored to meet the upscale needs of the Gray Design clientele. Features like a premium audio system with a subwoofer, and midrange speakers built into the body will be added.

Apart from the Hydros motorcycle, the Hydra collection is merely just an exercise in design. Though, if we had the money, this would make the perfect trio for cruising around Monaco... or the parking lot at Wally World.

Source: Gray Design