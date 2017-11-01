The Infiniti Q60 Red Alpha concept is meant primarily to go fast: note the gutted interior and big drag-racing parachute on the back. But the SEMA show car also is making an appearance to announce a new range of performance parts that will be offered for the Red Sport 400 versions of the Infiniti Q50 and Q60.

Tuning company AMS Performance developed a handful of upgrades for the Red Alpha concept car, and from the start of 2018, many of those Red Alpha parts will be offered through Infiniti showrooms.

AMS and Infiniti have so far released precious little information about the engine upgrades involved, saying only that the tuners increased the Red Sport 400’s horsepower by 19 percent and its torque output by 29 percent. With the factory 3.0-liter biturbocharged V6 rated for 400 hp and 350 lb-ft, we can thus conclude AMS Performance intends to bolster those figures to around 476 hp and 452 lb-ft. The company also said on its Instagram account that the concept car currently produces 410 wheel horsepower.

To get more oomph out of the engine, AMS says the Q60 Red Alpha concept packs new intakes, a new intercooler, a new exhaust system, and a new calibration for the engine-management computer. “Many” of these products are set to go on sale at Infiniti dealers.

Visual enhancements on this concept include a cool matte-finish red paint job, various AMS Performance badges, a new adjustable carbon-fiber wing, and Bogart Racing wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson drag-racing tires. Within the cabin, things are far from stock, with a harness bar and two spartan carbon-fiber bucket seats.

While there are still many unknowns with the roll-out of Red Alpha to Infiniti dealerships, it’s a promising sign to see the automaker working to offer more go-fast bits for its highest-performing sedan and coupe. Stay tuned for more information, including pricing on the parts, over the coming months.

Source: Infiniti