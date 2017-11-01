New Swiss-made collection available on GiorgioPiola. com

40+ years of F1 illustration design inspiration highlighted in unique timepieces

Documentary on Piola’s amazing career to launch this week on Motorsport.tv

MIAMI, FL (Wednesday, November 1, 2017) – Legendary Formula 1 illustrator, Giorgio Piola, has launched a new range of F1-inspired timepieces – drawing from his career of intensive research and illustrations from Grands Prix around the world.

For more than 40 years, Piola has profiled every change in design and engineering for every car on the Formula 1 grid with unique detailed illustrations highlighting the latest innovations and secrets of speed.

The legendary Italian illustrator joined Motorsport Network in September 2015 with his incredible archive of more than 8,000 illustrations and animations now available exclusively on Motorsport.tv, Motorsport.com and Autosport.com.

Piola’s new Swiss-made timepieces utilize the latest F1-inspired materials including carbon fiber, titanium, crystal and rubber molded in the finished product. The watch collection has now been made available to the public via – GiorgioPiola.com – along with exclusive prints of Piola’s work and other F1-inspired merchandise.

The three watches – the G5, the Strat-3 and the Strat-3 Blue – have all been designed by Piola and influenced by the Formula 1 excellence, precision, latest design trends and materials.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, Motorsport.tv will showcase the legendary illustrator this week with “Giorgio Piola – Illustrating Speed” a new documentary produced by Allen Content.

The documentary’s world premiere is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 on Motorsport.tv at 8:00pm CET through Europe; 8:00pm GMT in the UK; 8:00pm EST and 5:00pm PST for North America. It will also be available online via Motorsport.tv.

"My years of illustrating Formula 1 machines have given me a unique insight into the finest design minds in the world. We've taken inspiration from that in creating this timepiece collection," Piola said.

"We've looked at materials, design trends and examples from the world of Formula 1 and transformed the concepts into these beautiful watches.

"Time is the critical factor in Formula 1. Whether it be running against the clock in qualifying, creating new components or building a new car – time is constantly on the forefront of everyone's mind in the sport.

"These watches have taken inspiration from that and I am delighted with the end result. Usually, I am illustrating other designer’s work to showcase it to the world – with the Giorgio Piola timepiece collection I have had the opportunity to take these inspirations and create my own finished product."

The new site at GiorgioPiola.com adds an additional e-commerce platform to Motorsport Network.