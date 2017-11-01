Need more horsepower from your 5.0-liter V8? Ford Performance and Roush have you covered with a new supercharger kit for the 2018 Mustang GT and 2018 F-150. With 12 psi of boost, it’ll deliver 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque on the Mustang, and 640 hp and 600 lb-ft on the V8-equipped F-150.

On both cars, those are pretty healthy performance gains. Out of the factory doors, the 2018 Mustang GT’s V8 cranks out 460 hp and 420 lb-ft. The F-150, meanwhile, extracts 395 hp and 400 lb-ft from its version of the five-point-oh mill. Ford says that the new supercharger kit has been specifically designed to work with the new port- and direct-injection fuel system of the V8 engine. On the Mustang, it’ll work with both the six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic transmission.

There are, of course, plenty of aftermarket solutions for bolting more power onto your Mustang of F-150. But the advantage of this Ford Performance kit is that it’s fully endorsed by the same people who built your car; the supercharger comes with a warranty and, if installed at a Ford dealership or ASE-certified technician, does not diminish or change the vehicle’s standard new-car warranty. The kits come with all the hardware necessary to install the supercharger, as well as a new engine-computer tune.

Pricing for the 2018 supercharger kit has yet to be announced. As a reference point, however, Ford Performance sells a 670-hp supercharger kit for the 2015-2017 Mustang GT for $7,100.99; that’s probably a good ballpark for how much the 2018 version might cost.

Roush also used this year’s SEMA show to introduce a new project car called the 2018 Roush 729. The car uses this supercharger kit to boost output to 700 hp, and is dressed up with new paint and bodywork that’s intended to pay homage to the 1970 Boss 429.

Source: Ford