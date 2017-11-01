Just 24 examples will be built, each at a cost of around $200,000.
For a cool $200,000, you can take home this handsome Land Cruiser – but it’s no ordinary off-road classic. Created by Miami’s The FJ Company, this is the first 'Signature" edition vehicle the shop has ever built, blending all of the classic cues you’ve come to know and love, with a few modern amenities.
The project started life as a full frame-off restoration. The steel body and chassis of the original 1981 FJ43 Land Cruiser were completely stripped, and renovated to like-new condition. The body was completed in a matte-finished Toyota Dune Beige paint job, with custom FJ Company accessories like a fuel cap cover, and CNC machined aluminum side mirrors painted in Gunmetal Grey.
Up front is a traditional Warn 8274 winch mounted paired to a 40-series bumper with a custom hawse fairlead, and built-in LED fog lights by Baja Designs. But don’t worry, this isn't just all show and no go. Under the hood is a Toyota 1GR-FE engine. The 4.0-liter V6 produces 240 horsepower (178 kilowatts) in this application, and is equipped with Caltech programmable EFI.
All that newfound power is paired to a custom suspension system and four-wheel disc brakes off a 2017 Toyota 4Runner. A set of Fox shocks paired with Old Man Emu leaf springs gives the FJ proper off-road chops.
In the cabin, custom-designed window levers, door handles, pedals, shifters, and pull knobs can be found, each painted in Gunmetal Gray to accent the exterior elements. The dashboard is exposed metal, and comes paired with a custom leather interior. Heated Recaro Sportster SC front seats are paired with traditional jump seats in the rear – a centrally located iPad pumps music through the Signature Sound System.
Just 24 examples of The FJ Company’s Signature Builds will be produced in 2018, each at a cost of around $200,000. If that six-figure price tag seems a little too steep, the company does offer its Classic model for a more reasonable $85,000.
Source: The FJ Company
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43 Signature
Welcome to our latest adventure-mobile, an FJ43 custom-built for classic adventure with a high-end twist. This rig will be on display at this year's SEMA show in Las Vegas – check it out and meet The FJ Company team at booth #34309.
Authentic Beginnings
This project began, as all builds from The FJ Company do, with a full frame-off restoration. The steel body and chassis of an original 1981 FJ43 Land Cruiser were perfected and returned to like-new condition. After that, our Innovation Team took the helm, transforming this tired workhorse into a hot-blooded thoroughbred, and inspiring the newest model in our lineup: The FJ Company Signature.
Classic Looks, Modern Edge
This build brings the classic look of the FJ43 into new territory. The exterior has been painted in Toyota’s Dune Beige, with a custom matte finish, and accented with The FJ Company-designed accessories, including the fuel cap cover, and side mirrors, which were CNC machined in aluminum and painted in Gunmetal Gray. In particular, the side mirrors blend design elements from the early 40-series mirrors with the larger dimensions and utility of the standard mirrors introduced by Toyota in the mid 70’s. Up front, you’ll find the traditional Warn 8274 winch mounted on a 40-series bumper with a custom hawse fairlead and built-in LED fog lights by Baja Designs.
Trail-Bred Capability
The big news for this build is the power that lies within. Open the hood, and you'll find a brand new Toyota 1GR-FE engine - the same engine found in modern Toyota SUVs. This 4.0L V6 generates an estimated 240 hp and is equipped with Haltech programmable EFI. However with more power, comes more responsibility. That’s why we outfitted this beast with a custom suspension system and 4-wheel disc brakes. The performance-tuned suspension system adds FOX® shocks to the proven Old Man Emu leaf springs, while 2017 Toyota 4Runner 4-wheel disc brakes balance out all of that extra momentum with added stopping power and agility.
Signature Luxury
Never overdone and never outdone, this rig fits The FJ Company’s definition of luxury. Here, elements of the exterior design theme flow seamlessly into the interior cabin. Custom-designed window levers, door handles, pedals, shifters, and pull knobs are painted in Gunmetal Gray which contrasts beautifully with the exposed metal dash and custom leather interior. Seats are comfortable and heated — you'll find bolstered RECARO Sportster CS seats in the front, and traditional jump seats in back. To get a taste of that brisk mountain air, roll back the canvas sunroof and windows. Or use the center console mounted iPad® to shut the rest of the world outside and listen to your favorite tunes via the Signature Sound System.
Visit SEMA Booth #34309 in the South Hall Upper to get your first look at The FJ Company Signature.