For a cool $200,000, you can take home this handsome Land Cruiser – but it’s no ordinary off-road classic. Created by Miami’s The FJ Company, this is the first 'Signature" edition vehicle the shop has ever built, blending all of the classic cues you’ve come to know and love, with a few modern amenities.

The project started life as a full frame-off restoration. The steel body and chassis of the original 1981 FJ43 Land Cruiser were completely stripped, and renovated to like-new condition. The body was completed in a matte-finished Toyota Dune Beige paint job, with custom FJ Company accessories like a fuel cap cover, and CNC machined aluminum side mirrors painted in Gunmetal Grey.

Up front is a traditional Warn 8274 winch mounted paired to a 40-series bumper with a custom hawse fairlead, and built-in LED fog lights by Baja Designs. But don’t worry, this isn't just all show and no go. Under the hood is a Toyota 1GR-FE engine. The 4.0-liter V6 produces 240 horsepower (178 kilowatts) in this application, and is equipped with Caltech programmable EFI.

All that newfound power is paired to a custom suspension system and four-wheel disc brakes off a 2017 Toyota 4Runner. A set of Fox shocks paired with Old Man Emu leaf springs gives the FJ proper off-road chops.

In the cabin, custom-designed window levers, door handles, pedals, shifters, and pull knobs can be found, each painted in Gunmetal Gray to accent the exterior elements. The dashboard is exposed metal, and comes paired with a custom leather interior. Heated Recaro Sportster SC front seats are paired with traditional jump seats in the rear – a centrally located iPad pumps music through the Signature Sound System.

Just 24 examples of The FJ Company’s Signature Builds will be produced in 2018, each at a cost of around $200,000. If that six-figure price tag seems a little too steep, the company does offer its Classic model for a more reasonable $85,000.

