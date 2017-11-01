It’s a known fact that Skodas are not particularly the most exciting cars out there and we can say just about the same thing about the vast majority of compact crossovers. That is why the new Yeti-replacing Karoq is not exactly alluring, but all that could change if the manufacturer from Mladá Boleslav will decide to give the Karoq RS the green light.

Seen here in our speculative render, the go-faster derivative is currently under evaluation and Skoda has said it could feature a plug-in hybrid setup. If approved, expect to see the range topper sometime in 2019, following next year’s launch of the Karoq Sportline set to bring some RS looks without the powertrain upgrade. A rugged Scout variant could also be launched at some point in 2018 with standard all-wheel drive and a jacked-up suspension.

It was a definitely a sad day when Skoda announced there were no plans to bring back the Fabia RS hot hatch, but at least we can take comfort from knowing the Octavia RS won’t remain the sole RS offering for much longer. A Kodiaq RS has been confirmed with a biturbodiesel engine and there’s somewhat of a chance a Superb RS will happen as well, though we wouldn’t get our hopes up too high just yet.

Elsewhere in the VAG empire, another performance C-segment crossover is in the works. We’re talking about the SEAT Ateca Cupra slated to debut in 2018 with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine pushing out approximately 300 horsepower. In addition, VW might do a Tiguan R and even a T-Roc R if we were to rely on recent spy shots.

Moving higher in the VAG hierarchy, Audi Sport has promised it will slap its RS badge on more SUVs, with the Q5 and Q8 likely being prime candidates for getting the RS treatment.

These are all signs the crossover madness won’t be coming to an end in the foreseeable future, which is both a good and a bad thing as at the end of the day it’s a matter of taste. We would rather see a new Fabia RS than fast Skoda crossovers, but it doesn’t have a viable business case as the Czech marque is afraid it wouldn’t generate enough sales.

Render: Automedia