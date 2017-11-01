Already available at $146,000.
The Rezvani Tank, one of the most capable modern SUVs, is gaining a new engine option. Coinciding with the vehicle’s world debut at SEMA in Las Vegas, it is receiving a V6 variant, offering “all the same rugged options, but with an engine built for everyday urban life.”
The motor in question is a 3.6-liter six-cylinder unit delivering strong 285 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque. According to Rezvani, it returns a combined fuel efficiency of 25 miles per gallon. With the V6 engine, the “tactical urban vehicle,” as it is described by its creators, retains all its unique characteristics, including the rugged design, on-demand 4x4, and off-road-tuned suspension system, all found in the V8 model.
“With the addition of the V6 engine, Tank is now the ultimate road-going and off-road extreme utility vehicle,” the company’s CEO, Ferris Rezvani, says. “The two engines provide the best of both worlds, and the range of options available allows buyers to build the SUV of their dreams.”
The new addition to the engine range reduces the starting price to $146,000. If you want more oomph, you can go for the optional FCA-sourced 6.4-liter V8, generating 500 hp (373 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque, which will set you back at least $178,000 for the base version.
If you tick all the boxes in the options list, the price will jump to $305,075, but you will receive a hardcore off-roader with full ballistic protection, FLIR Thermal Night Vision System, leather interior package, Alpine stereo with support for Apple CarPlay, and a weather-proof car cover.
If all those numbers and features sound intriguing to you, check out Rezvani’s official website, where you can put an order for the Tank in both the V6 and V8 versions. First deliveries are expected before the end of the year.
Source: Rezvani
Rezvani Tank
FLIR Thermal Night Vision
Ballistic Armor: Kevlar Armor, Bulletproof Glass, Military-Grade Run Flat Tires, Kevlar
Protected Fuel Tank, Floorpan, Radiator
Leather Package: Leather Seats, Suede Headliner
Tow Package: Tow Hitch, Front-Mounted Winch
Convenience Package: Automatic Opening/Closing Side Steps, Head-Up Display
Full options list
The Rezvani TANK V6 starts at $146,000 and can be ordered through the Rezvani website.