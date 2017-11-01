With the exception of the roof, pillars, and mirror caps, this prototype of the next-generation Bentley Flying Spur has camouflage just about everywhere. It’s not what you would call an attractive car, but it’s because the extensive disguise is playing tricks on us. There are extra sheets slapped onto the body to conceal the real design and the back of the car has a rather ungainly lump, which could possibly indicate that’s the place where the most significant changes will occur.

Essentially a four-door Continental GT sedan, the Flying Spur was being tested with the latest evolution of the Volkswagen Group’s W12 engine. We know that after checking the license plates through U.K.’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). It remains to be seen how much power it will deliver in the new stately sedan: the 600 hp of the Bentayga or the 626 hp of the new Continental GT.

Regardless, the output number will likely start with a “6” and that will make it more powerful than VAG’s other W12 sedan, the new Audi A8 W12 due in 2018 with 585 hp. As far as torque is concerned, both the Bentayga and the Conti have a mighty 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) from a low 1,350 rpm, so it could be a similar story with the next Flying Spur.

The opulent sedan from Crew won’t be all about the W12 as Bentley has announced all of its models will be electrified sooner or later, with the Bentayga set to lead the way as early as 2018 and expected to be followed shortly by the Continental.

The Flying Spur and A8 were supposed to be joined by another W12 sedan from VAG, the next-gen VW Phaeton, but then Dieselgate happened and the folks from Wolfsburg decided to pull the plug. Speaking of the plug, the Phaeton is slated to return around 2020 as a full EV to serve as the flagship for the firm’s electric portfolio.

Bentley will likely host the world premiere of the new Flying Spur either in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show or early October in Paris.

Photos: CarPix