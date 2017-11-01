Limited to 175 cars, the grand tourer can be had both as a Coupe and as a Volante.
2018 will be the year when Aston Martin will take the wraps off the new Vanquish, but for those who really can’t wait until then, the outgoing model can now be had in an “Ultimate” edition. As the name implies, it marks the end of the road for the current GT and it’s based on the hotter S specification and that means it’s rocking a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine with 595 horsepower.
What truly sets it apart from a regular Vanquish S are the special paint finishes: Ultimate Black with Copper Bronze details, Xenon Grey with Cobalt Blue accents, and White Gold with Bronze surfaces. Depending on the one you go for, each comes with a bespoke interior: Obsidian Black with Chestnut Tan accents, Phantom Grey theme with Electron Yellow accents and Spectral Blue stitching, and Chestnut Tan with Obsidian Black details.
Regardless of selection, all Vanquish S Ultimate models will have extra features created by Aston Martin specifically for this run-out special edition. These include the carbon fiber side strakes with rose gold “Ultimate” decals, bespoke stitching, carbon fiber treadplates, along with “Ultimate” headrest embroidery and sill plaques.
If you’re not a big fan of these three “Designer Themes,” Aston Martin says it will sell the coupe and convertible with any other exterior scheme and interior package without asking you to pay more.
The automaker based in Gaydon is already accepting orders and will build a total of 175 cars. Go for the coupe and you will end up paying £211,995 in the United Kingdom or €278,995 in Germany whereas the Volante is unsurprisingly more expensive, retailing for £223,995 (U.K.) and €293,995 (DE).
The current Vanquish has been around since 2012 and will be replaced by a third generation next year, though don’t expect the styling to be overhauled. Spy shots have shown the design will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary, which is not necessarily a bad thing considering the outgoing model still looks quite fetching.
Source: Aston Martin
Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate
VANQUISH S ULTIMATE: FLAGSHIP SUPER GT CELEBRATED WITH STUNNING SPECIAL EDITION
- Ultimate edition based on acclaimed Vanquish S Coupe and Volante
- Unique detailing, including carbon fibre side strake with rose gold ‘Ultimate’ decal
- Available in three striking paint schemes with choice of three tailored interior themes
- Production volume limited to 175 cars globally
- Orders now being taken for delivery Spring 2018
01 November 2017, Gaydon: Vanquish. One of the world’s great Super GTs and the quintessential Aston Martin. To celebrate this much-loved and highly-acclaimed flagship as it enters the final phase of its production life, Aston Martin has created a very special model to bid a farewell: The Vanquish S Ultimate.
Like the regular Vanquish S, the Ultimate edition is powered by Aston Martin’s legendary naturally-aspirated 6.0-litre V12. With 595bhp and a spectacular soundtrack, scintillating performance is guaranteed. An 8-speed Touchtronic III automatic transmission gives an impressive combination of response and refinement, while 3-stage adaptive damping and carbon ceramic brakes complete a package born to deliver one of the great modern driving experiences.
Limited to just 175 cars worldwide, the Ultimate edition is available in Coupe or Volante form and is available in a choice of three exterior colour schemes which have been thoughtfully crafted by the Aston Martin design team. In addition to the specially created colour and trim packages there are a suite of details that are also unique to the Vanquish S Ultimate. These include carbon fibre side strakes featuring rose gold ‘Ultimate‘ decals, carbon fibre treadplates and an ‘Ultimate’ sill plaque, a special stitched quilting design on the seats, plus ‘Ultimate’ headrest embroidery.
The first of these Designer Themes is a monochrome design that mates Ultimate Black paintwork - a nod to the first generation Vanquish S Ultimate Edition, for which this colour was first created - with Copper Bronze graphics around the front air intake, along the side sills and on the rear diffuser. Detailing includes black exhaust tailpipes, brake calipers, window trims and 5-spoke wheels, plus extensive use of carbon fibre for the bonnet louvres, front grille and side strakes. The interior features Obsidian Black leather with Chestnut Tan accents and stitching and carbon fibre twill facia.
The second Designer Theme takes inspiration from the look and materials used in technical sportswear. The striking combination of Xenon Grey paint and contrasting Cobalt Blue graphics combine perfectly with the Ultimate’s carbon fibre and black trim. Yellow brake calipers provide further contrast behind gloss black 5-spoke alloys. The same family of exterior hues continue to the interior, where Electron Yellow accents and Spectral Blue stitching stand out against the Phantom Grey leather upholstery.
The third of the Designer Themes consists of cool White Gold paintwork and warm Bronze graphics working brilliantly with gloss black and carbon fibre exterior detailing. Chestnut Tan leather with Obsidian Black accents puts a contemporary twist on a traditional colour combination, while the spectacular cuprum carbon fibre facia is a visual delight.
In addition to the Designer Themes, customers can elect to combine any exterior scheme and interior package as a no-cost option.
Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, said: “With the Ultimate Edition we have accentuated the Vanquish S’s unique blend of tradition, technology and craftsmanship with a selection of three bold exterior paint schemes and hugely appealing interior packages that make creative use of exciting materials. Our design team has created three unique themes which unite an exterior and interior package, but we have been careful to ensure each exterior colour and interior theme work well together to offer our customers maximum choice”.
Aston Martin VP & Chief Sales Officer, Christian Marti said of the Vanquish S Ultimate Edition: “Since the Vanquish was first introduced it immediately established itself as the pinnacle of our series production range. It has since evolved into a truly formidable machine. As the much-loved and highly-acclaimed Vanquish S nears the end of production, we wanted to celebrate its success with a limited run of very special cars. The Ultimate edition perfectly captures the spirit of Vanquish and is sure to be sought after by collectors around the world”.
Priced at £211,995 (UK) / €278,995 (Germany) for the Vanquish S Ultimate Edition Coupe, and £223,995 (UK) / €293,995 (Germany) for the Volante, orders are now being taken with first deliveries scheduled for Q1 2018.