2018 will be the year when Aston Martin will take the wraps off the new Vanquish, but for those who really can’t wait until then, the outgoing model can now be had in an “Ultimate” edition. As the name implies, it marks the end of the road for the current GT and it’s based on the hotter S specification and that means it’s rocking a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine with 595 horsepower.

What truly sets it apart from a regular Vanquish S are the special paint finishes: Ultimate Black with Copper Bronze details, Xenon Grey with Cobalt Blue accents, and White Gold with Bronze surfaces. Depending on the one you go for, each comes with a bespoke interior: Obsidian Black with Chestnut Tan accents, Phantom Grey theme with Electron Yellow accents and Spectral Blue stitching, and Chestnut Tan with Obsidian Black details.

Regardless of selection, all Vanquish S Ultimate models will have extra features created by Aston Martin specifically for this run-out special edition. These include the carbon fiber side strakes with rose gold “Ultimate” decals, bespoke stitching, carbon fiber treadplates, along with “Ultimate” headrest embroidery and sill plaques.

If you’re not a big fan of these three “Designer Themes,” Aston Martin says it will sell the coupe and convertible with any other exterior scheme and interior package without asking you to pay more.

The automaker based in Gaydon is already accepting orders and will build a total of 175 cars. Go for the coupe and you will end up paying £211,995 in the United Kingdom or €278,995 in Germany whereas the Volante is unsurprisingly more expensive, retailing for £223,995 (U.K.) and €293,995 (DE).

The current Vanquish has been around since 2012 and will be replaced by a third generation next year, though don’t expect the styling to be overhauled. Spy shots have shown the design will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary, which is not necessarily a bad thing considering the outgoing model still looks quite fetching.

Source: Aston Martin