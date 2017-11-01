Here it is, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. We'll have the complete images and details in a few weeks at the LA Auto Show, but this trio of images shows the new Jeep fully uncovered, and it's exactly what we've been expecting.

Jeep is mum on specifics as of this writing, only confirming there will be “dozens of different door, top, and windshield combinations," according to the company's official press release. As we can see here, the Wrangler will continue to be offered with two doors or four, hard- and soft-top options, and an evolutionary design that stays true to the iconic Jeep shape. There's supposedly a Wrangler pickup in the works, too, but that won't come out for another few years.

Under the hood, we're told there will be "advanced fuel-efficient powertrains," though again, details are unavailable. Rumor has it we'll see a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a turbodiesel option, electrified hybrid variants, or maybe even an updated version of the 3.6-liter V6 already used in the current model. Of course, the Wrangler will come with the latest, most advanced version of Jeep's four-wheel-drive system. This has to be the king of the off-road world, after all.

Being a Wrangler, this thing will be super duper customizable. In fact, Jeep is using the SEMA show this week to show over 200 Mopar accessories that'll be available for the 2018 Wrangler once it goes on sale next year. Cargo racks, light bars, off-road aids... you name it.

We'll know everything on November 29, when Jeep reveals the Wrangler at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. For now, see the trio of high-res images in the gallery below, and click beyond that for FCA's abbreviated press blast.

