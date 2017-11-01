What do you get when you mix a classic AMC Javelin AMX with the high-powered engine off a Dodge Challenger Hellcat? If you ask Wisconsin-based shop Ringbrothers, it makes for the perfect SEMA build. Together with Prestone, the custom muscle car made its debut today in Las Vegas, and it’s about as badass as you’d expect.

Dubbed the "Defiant!" (exclamation point included), the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX comes with an extensive array of carbon fiber body panels. The hood, front fenders, grille, and front valance are sculpted of the lightweight material, and should bring the base Javelin’s 2,875-pound (1,304-kilogram) weight down significantly. The 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 under the hood has been upgraded with a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger, bringing the total horsepower up from 707 (527 kW) to a whopping 1,000 (745 kW).

Along with the powerful new engine, other modifications like a Flowmaster exhaust, HRE wheels, Baer brakes, and a BASF Glasurit Waterborne paint job have been added. The custom-made "Jalop Gold" finish is unique to the Ringbrothers shop.

"Jim and I have always wanted to build an AMX," said Mike Ring, co-founder of Ringbrothers. "We’ve seen this particular car driving around our home town of Plain, Wisconsin since we were kids and we always loved it. The AMX was such a neat car, unlike anything else at that time."

The thousand-horsepower AMX will debut alongside a 1956 Ford F-150 pickup, and a custom 1969 Dodge Charger, the first Mopar vehicle from the Wisconsin shop. In past years, we’ve seen Ringbrothers show off everything from a resto-modded Cadillac, to monster Mustangs and Camaros – and even a DeTomaso Pantera.

Source: Ringbrothers