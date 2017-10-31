It’s a childhood dream to have your Hot Wheels cars come to life and roar down a drag strip, but if you visit the Chevrolet booth at this year’s SEMA show, it might seem like that dream has come true. The automaker is showing off the Hot Wheels special-edition package for the 2018 Camaro – a visual treatment which can also be applied to the COPO drag racer.

Slathered in classic Hot Wheels-inspired Crush orange paint and displayed on a jumbo-sized recreation of the plastic track, the 2018 Camaro also wears unique 20-inch wheels and orange-painted brake calipers. Various badges commemorate the fact that it’s the 50th anniversary of the partnership between Chevy and Hot Wheels; the Custom Camaro was one of the first 16 Hot Wheels toys introduced back in 1968.

Of course, that in-your-face orange look is going to be a little much for some buyers; as much as I loved pushing toy cars around on my floor, I’m not sure I want to drive around in a full-size recreation of this toys. Anyone who is interested in the Hot Wheels package, however, need pay only $4,995 – on top of the cost of their Camaro 2LT or 2SS coupe.

Feeling the need for speed? Chevrolet has also draped its Hot Wheels decorations over the latest incarnation of the COPO Camaro. Designed purely for rocketing down a quarter-mile drag strip, the COPO can be optioned with a supercharged 5.7-liter V8 race engine that’ll get the Camaro through the timing lights in the mid-8-second range, Chevrolet says.

As seen here, it looks even more outlandish dressed up in Crush paint and wearing abundant Hot Wheels decals. With its ultra-fat rear tires, parachute, wheelie bars, and roll caged interior, it’s the sportiest life-sized toy you’ll ever see. But despite all that capability and the Hot Wheels design, we’re told the COPO Camaro is not, repeat not, designed for any loop-the-loops or jumps.

Live Photos: Anthony Herta / Motor1.com