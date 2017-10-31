Toy-tastic special edition debuts at SEMA.

It’s a childhood dream to have your Hot Wheels cars come to life and roar down a drag strip, but if you visit the Chevrolet booth at this year’s SEMA show, it might seem like that dream has come true. The automaker is showing off the Hot Wheels special-edition package for the 2018 Camaro – a visual treatment which can also be applied to the COPO drag racer.

Slathered in classic Hot Wheels-inspired Crush orange paint and displayed on a jumbo-sized recreation of the plastic track, the 2018 Camaro also wears unique 20-inch wheels and orange-painted brake calipers. Various badges commemorate the fact that it’s the 50th anniversary of the partnership between Chevy and Hot Wheels; the Custom Camaro was one of the first 16 Hot Wheels toys introduced back in 1968.

2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition
2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition

Of course, that in-your-face orange look is going to be a little much for some buyers; as much as I loved pushing toy cars around on my floor, I’m not sure I want to drive around in a full-size recreation of this toys. Anyone who is interested in the Hot Wheels package, however, need pay only $4,995 – on top of the cost of their Camaro 2LT or 2SS coupe.

Read also:

Feeling the need for speed? Chevrolet has also draped its Hot Wheels decorations over the latest incarnation of the COPO Camaro. Designed purely for rocketing down a quarter-mile drag strip, the COPO can be optioned with a supercharged 5.7-liter V8 race engine that’ll get the Camaro through the timing lights in the mid-8-second range, Chevrolet says.

2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition
2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition

As seen here, it looks even more outlandish dressed up in Crush paint and wearing abundant Hot Wheels decals. With its ultra-fat rear tires, parachute, wheelie bars, and roll caged interior, it’s the sportiest life-sized toy you’ll ever see. But despite all that capability and the Hot Wheels design, we’re told the COPO Camaro is not, repeat not, designed for any loop-the-loops or jumps.

Live Photos: Anthony Herta / Motor1.com

Be part of something big

2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition

2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition
44 photos
2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition 2018 Chevy Camaro and 2018 COPO Camaro Hot Wheels Edition

Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet Camaro

MSRP $26,900

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Lineup Spy Photos
2019 Chevrolet Camaro Lineup Spy Photos
New 2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Photos
New 2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Photos
1968 Yenko Camaro Auction
1968 Yenko Camaro Auction
2019 Chevy Camaro Lineup Spy Photos
2019 Chevy Camaro Lineup Spy Photos
2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Shots
2019 Chevy Camaro Spy Shots
1995 Callaway C8 Camaro eBay
1995 Callaway C8 Camaro eBay