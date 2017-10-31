Among the many Ford Mustangs that will undoubtedly be on display at SEMA as the show continues throughout the week (including these seven), at least one stands out above the rest – and no, it's not just because of the color. This is Roush’s latest Mustang – the 2018 Roush 729. The one-off pony car is an homage to the iconic 1970 Boss 429.

Finished in Ford’s commemorative Grabber Green paint job, the Mustang comes with a custom wide-body kit designed by Roush and Stratasys, complimented by a few race-inspired aerodynamic updates, constructed entirely out of carbon fiber by Anderson Composites.

The pony car sits atop a set of gold Vossen RVS forged wheels wrapped in Continental Extreme-Contact Sport rubber. Custom-painted Brembro GT Series brakes assure added stopping power, and a Roush three-way adjustable coilover suspension allows for skid pad ratings of up to 1.07 lateral G’s.

Under the hood is a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that has been supercharged to produce a staggering 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts). A Roush R2650 supercharger with a front-inlet, front-drive design, utilizing Eaton TVS technology with optimized porting and integral bypass can be thanked for the additional power, as well as a Roush cold air intake, and a hilariously named "Air Gobbler" hood scoop.

The cabin is defined by a set of Recaro Racing seats wrapped in Katzkin custom leather, with four-point racing harnesses and a Watson roll cage for added safety. Though this custom Roush won’t be available to order as is, the shop says that many of the same components – including the supercharger kit, quad exhaust tips, and upper and lower grille inserts – can be applied to any Mustang... for a cost, of course.

Source: Roush