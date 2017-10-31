The latest creation from Wisconsin-based Ringbrothers is Defector, a resto-modded 1969 Dodge Charger that made its public debut today at the SEMA show. It’s the first time that Ringbrothers has built a show car based on a Mopar product – and the team says its creation took a total of 4,700 hours of work.

Much of that labor went into dramatically modifying the Dodge’s body. Compared to a factory-fresh ’69 Charger, Defector’s trunk has been shortened by two inches in length, while its total wheelbase has been extended three inches. The new bodywork is draped in a BASF color called “Greener On The Other Side,” and there’s new chrome all over to accent the paintwork.

The extensive chopping necessitated new rocker rails and quarter panels, as well as new suspension. The car thus features a new subframe from Detroit Speed, updated rack-and-pinion steering, and a new four-link rear suspension setup. Nineteen-inch wheels from HRE hide Baer brakes, with six-piston front pistons.

Under the hood is a modern-day 6.4-liter Hemi V8 ­– like one might find in a brand-new Dodge Charger – tuned by Wegner Motorsports and fitted with a Flowmaster exhaust system for a nice muscle-car rumble. In addition to fresh upholstery, the cabin benefits from upgraded gauges and an Alpine sound system.

In past years, we’ve seen Ringbrothers show off resto-modded Cadillac, Mustang, and Camaro classic cars – and even a DeTomaso Pantera. This year, the group will also introduce an AMC Javelin powered by a Dodge Hellcat engine.

Despite all the modifications, creators Jim and Mike Ring say that Defector still, “exudes the aggressive styling of the original ’69.” It’s certainly a striking creation, with a mean stance that oozes performance intent. See the car inside and out for yourself in our photo gallery of the Charger’s SEMA debut.

Source: Ringbrothers