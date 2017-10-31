If you want to go off-roading, Chevrolet’s Colorado ZR2 is a fantastic choice. Extremely capable for everything from rock-crawling to high-speed running, it’ll make short work of unpaved terrain. But Chevy knows that some truck owners will want even more capability, which is why it brought two ZR2 concepts to this year’s SEMA show.

Make no mistake, these concepts are way, way tougher than the ZR2 Midnight and Dusk special editions also on display in Las Vegas. Instead, they demonstrate the next level of capability to which ZR2 owners could aspire.

Both Colorado ZR2 concepts have a new suspension developed by Chevrolet Performance that comprises specially retuned versions of the truck’s Multimatic DSSV suspension dampers, new front half shafts, unique tie rods and front ball joints, a differential cover plate, long-travel rear leaf springs, and an “anti-wrap link” for the rear axle. After those modifications, the concepts diverge in their technical characteristics.

The ZR2 AEV concept was created, as its name suggests, in partnership with off-roading aftermarket supplier American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). The company took the ZR2 and added its own front and rear bumpers, new skid plates, fender flares, and 35-inch BF Goodrich KM2 tires on AEV’s own DualSport beadlock wheels. There’s a new snorkel intake for the 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine, extra LED lighting, a new bed-mounted storage rack carrying things like fuel canisters, extra tow points, and a power winch.

“Our collaboration taught us that Colorado makes a great platform for building an off-road truck that can take you as far out as you want to go, safely,” AEV founder Dave Harriton said in a statement.

The ZR2 Race Development concept, meanwhile, is designed for high-speed desert running and builds on lessons that Chevy says it learned from campaigning a truck with off-road racer Chad Hall. Equipped with the same 3.6-liter V6 engine and eight-speed automatic as the factory-stock ZR2, the concept adds a 1.5-inch body lift kit, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler MT/R tires, skidplates for the rear shocks and rear differential, a tough steel driveshaft, new wheel spacers with longer wheel studs, and a performance-focused air intake and exhaust. But perhaps most important, the truck’s DSSV dampers are a long-travel version that was specifically retuned for the type of high-speed off-road use.

Source: Chevrolet