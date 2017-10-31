So you want to drive like Ken Block and get your Focus RS sideways as often as possible? The engineers at Ford have a handy solution for you in what the company is billing as the first-ever “electronic handbrake.” It’s a big metal lever positioned next to the driver’s seat that, like a hydraulic handbrake in a rally or drift car, allows for locking up the rear tires at will.

This is the point where we remind you Ford says this is for track use only, so don’t try to drift on public roads. Or if you do, at least capture your drift crashes on camera for YouTube posterity.

Anyway, the Drift Stick was created by Ford Performance engineer John Wick, leading the device to be known internally as Project Wicked Stick. Rather than all the complicated modifications needed for a true hydraulic handbrake – new brake lines, calipers, etc – this system is all done through software. When the driver tugs the Drift Stick, the Focus RS’s on-board computers disengage the rear differential clutches, then command the ABS to apply the rear brakes. The result: easy slides that won’t damage the car’s all-wheel-drive system. The feature works in tandem with the existing “Drift Mode” setting available from the drive-mode switch in the Focus RS.

During development, Ford even got drift-master Ken Block to sign off on the Drift Stick’s performance.

“I think it’s really cool that Ford Performance is offering customers a way to create large-angle drifts in the Focus RS,” Block, he of Gymkhana video fame, said in a statement. “It definitely makes the car even more fun to drive.”

As you can see in the gallery below, the Drift Stick neatly mounts between the driver’s seat and center console, adjacent to the factory parking brake lever, and then simply wires into the car’s OBD-II port. That connection also allows some extra functionality: a USB port on the Drift Stick allows owners to download diagnostic data or upload new performance calibrations.

The Ford Performance Drift Stick will be available for order from December 1 in the U.S. and Canada for $999. It works on any 2016-2018 Ford Focus RS – and it doesn't affect the car's factory warranty.

Source: Ford