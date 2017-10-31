Icon is known for its over-the-top SUV restomods, particularly of those of the Toyota FJ variety. At this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, the California-based shop will debut its new "Old School" FJ40, which combines the same concours-level 4x4 restorations from its TLC division, will all of the modern upgrades you’ve come to know and love on Icon builds.

The 1970 FJ40 will help celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, and will be the first in the Old School Series. The exterior is sculpted of a 5052-grade hand-crafted aluminum, finished in an era-appropriate power coated beige finish. Custom alloy wheel and hubcaps were created to perfect accent the exterior finish, and stainless steel badges, reminiscent Toyota's 1960s design, have also been fitted.

The cabin, meanwhile, has been upgraded by leather specialists Moore & Giles. Instead of vinyl, the shop has fitted all of the seats – including the rear jump seat – with embossed Italian leather made to look like elephant skin. The gloss black coloring perfectly accents the exterior design.

The same retro styling found on the exterior is also apparent on the dash. All of the buttons have been rendered in billet aluminum instead of plastic, and the Icon-special Dakota Digital dash combines electric gauges inside of a stock-shaped bezel.

But arguably the most enticing upgrade is under the hood. A Cummins 2.8-liter diesel has been fitted, paired to an AX-15 five-speed manual transmission, and rated at 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 267 pound-feet (362 Newton-meters) of torque. Four-wheel drive is actuated by an Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case, with the two-speed version available in a choice of six low-range gearing options.

Off-road prowess comes courtesy of Dana 44 front and 60 rear axles, with capable BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires also fitted (285/65R18). Icon even equipped the FJ with proprietary Brembo Sport brakes that are hydro-boosted with power-steering pressure.

17 photos

"We have customers who love the ICON ethos but who don’t necessarily want to get drawn into a lengthy conversion about their vehicle every time they stop for gas," said Icon founder and Lead Designer Jonathan Ward. "Certain people prefer an understated, stock-appearing exterior but all of the modern performance and amenities. We’re launching the Old School Series to appeal to them."

The Old School upgrade will be offered in all four existing body styles: FJ43, FJ44, FJ45, and of course, the FJ40 pictured here. Catch it on display now at the SEMA show in Vegas until November 4.

Source: Icon