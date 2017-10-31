Doors open today to the 2017 SEMA show in Vegas, and among the many ridiculous rides that will undoubtedly be on display, Audi is taking a more subtle approach. The German marque will be showing off a sleek new performance concept dubbed the TT Clubsport Turbo, as well as a range of performance products for both the TT RS and the R8.

Drawing its inspiration from IMSO GTO race cars of the 1980s, the TT Clubsport concept comes powered by a 2.5-liter inline-five cylinder engine which has been uprated to a whopping 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). All that extra oomph is thanks in part to an electrically assisted turbo, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 192.6 mph (310 kmh).

To cope with all that added power, the TT Clubsport concept gains a few extra aerodynamic bits on the exterior. Extended fenders stretch the car width-wise by an extra 5.5 inches, carbon fiber front splitters and wings provide even more downforce at speed, and a manually adjustable carbon fiber rear wing tops off the package.

While the TT Clubsport may just be a concept, the German marque will offer is range of Sport Performance Parts to buyers in the near future, much of which can be seen on the Clubsport concept. Upgraded features like 20-inch lightweight wheels, two-way adjustable coilovers, extra chassis bracing, and a new brakes have been fitted, as has a special exhaust system created in collaboration with Akrapovic.

The TT concept, alongside the R8 LMS race car, will be displayed at SEMA in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 4. The latter isn’t new, but comes powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspired V10, with power sent exclusively to the rear wheels.

Source: Audi