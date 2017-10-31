The concept will be shown alongside performance parts for the TT and R8.
Doors open today to the 2017 SEMA show in Vegas, and among the many ridiculous rides that will undoubtedly be on display, Audi is taking a more subtle approach. The German marque will be showing off a sleek new performance concept dubbed the TT Clubsport Turbo, as well as a range of performance products for both the TT RS and the R8.
Drawing its inspiration from IMSO GTO race cars of the 1980s, the TT Clubsport concept comes powered by a 2.5-liter inline-five cylinder engine which has been uprated to a whopping 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). All that extra oomph is thanks in part to an electrically assisted turbo, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 192.6 mph (310 kmh).
To cope with all that added power, the TT Clubsport concept gains a few extra aerodynamic bits on the exterior. Extended fenders stretch the car width-wise by an extra 5.5 inches, carbon fiber front splitters and wings provide even more downforce at speed, and a manually adjustable carbon fiber rear wing tops off the package.
While the TT Clubsport may just be a concept, the German marque will offer is range of Sport Performance Parts to buyers in the near future, much of which can be seen on the Clubsport concept. Upgraded features like 20-inch lightweight wheels, two-way adjustable coilovers, extra chassis bracing, and a new brakes have been fitted, as has a special exhaust system created in collaboration with Akrapovic.
The TT concept, alongside the R8 LMS race car, will be displayed at SEMA in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 4. The latter isn’t new, but comes powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspired V10, with power sent exclusively to the rear wheels.
Source: Audi
Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept
With decades of knowledge gained from competing in top Motorsport series’ around the world, Audi Sport Performance Parts represent entry into a new Audi brand segment, which caters to the ultimate in Audi driving enthusiasts. New for 2018, Audi Sport Performance Parts for both the Audi TT RS and the Audi R8 V10 will be available to purchase at select U.S. dealers.
Audi TT RS with Audi Sport Performance Parts
Created for those who wish to optimize their Audi TT RS for performance driving, Audi Sport Performance Parts offer enhancements in four areas: suspension, exhaust system, exterior and interior.
Engineered fine-tune handling and braking characteristics, the TT RS with Audi Sport Performance Parts is outfitted with a two-way adjustable coilover suspension, additional chassis bracing, brake system enhancements, lightweight 20-inch wheels with high-performance sport tires, as well as wind-tunnel developed aerodynamic enhancements that produce additional downforce at speed, and ducting which allows for additional brake cooling. The interior is fitted with an Audi Sport Performance steering wheel with carbon shift paddles, while rounding the vehicle’s performance presence is the Audi Sport Performance titanium exhaust, created in cooperation with Akrapovic d.d.
Final U.S. offerings may differ. Full product portfolio and pricing will be confirmed closer to on-sale date.
Audi TT clubsport turbo concept
Inspired by the legendary Audi 90 IMSA GTO race car of the late 1980s in both appearance and performance, the Audi TT clubsport turbo concept utilizes a 600 hp five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine with an electronically assisted turbocharger to sprint from 0–62.1 mph in just 3.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 192.6 mph. Taking the Audi TT silhouette to the extreme, the concept features angular fenders to accentuate the quattro drive, widening the production vehicle by 5.5 in, and a manually-adjustable rear wing made from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer.
Audi R8 LMS
Sharing more than 50 percent of its parts with the Audi R8 street car including the naturally aspirated V10 5.2 liter engine and the Audi Space Frame, the Audi R8 LMS embodies the ethos “Born on the Track, Built for the Road.” Achieving a one-two result at the Nürburgring 24 Hours just weeks after debuting at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015, the R8 LMS has continued to reign throughout GT3 racing series’ worldwide, including the Pirelli World Challenge and the IMSA WeatherTech® SportsCar Championship, where the R8 LMS won the GTD class Manufacturer’s Championship in 2016.
Attendees of the SEMA Show are invited to see each of these vehicles in-person at the Audi display, located in the North Hall (#11651).