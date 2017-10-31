Hide press release Show press release

TOYOTA BRINGS THE “POWER OF NEW” TO SEMA 2017



A Bevy of Custom Camrys and C-HRs Unveiled, Including Project Camrys by NASCAR Racers



PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2017—Toyota’s collection of 18 vehicles on display at the 2017 Specialty

Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show pays tribute to the latest iteration of Toyota’s bestselling

vehicle, the all-new 2018 Camry, and the first-ever C-HR Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV).



“Our “Power of New” theme at SEMA is perfect as we highlight two new vehicles in our model

lineup,’” said Steve Curtis, Vice President of Media and Engagement Marketing for Toyota Motor

North America (TMNA). “One, the all-new 2018 Camry, has been completely redesigned and

reimagined. The C-HR is entirely new to our lineup, bringing in a new young buyer to Toyota.”



In addition to the two new production models, highlights of this year’s Toyota display at SEMA include

the following:



NASCAR STAR CAMRYS



Top NASCAR drivers Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Daniel Suarez brought their

own spin on the all-new 2018 Camry to this year’s show. Each driver created a Camry that further

elevates the all-new model’s cutting-edge design and enhanced performance.



C-HR R-TUNED



Built to be the world’s quickest CUV, the C-HR R-Tuned was tested extensively at the racetrack and

has turned quicker lap times than a McLaren 650S Spyder, 911 GT3 RS, and Nismo GT-R at Willow

Springs International Raceway (Calif.) Big Willow track. The C-HR R-Tuned – which retains a 4-

cylinder engine/front-wheel-drive layout – includes a full Toyota engine and manual transmission

swap, a custom turbo system pushing 600 horsepower, aerodynamics that produce 300 lbs. of

downforce, 1.2g of braking force and 1.7g of lateral acceleration.



RUTLEDGE WOOD CAMRY



Not to be outdone by the NASCAR boys, racing analyst Rutledge Wood brought his own take on the

all-new 2018 Camry. Wood’s Camry features state-of-the-art 3D printed body panels, an outrageous

“Blurple” paint job, and a totally re-finished interior.



C-HR BEAT BOX



The C-HR Beat Box takes two things automotive enthusiasts love most—a cool car and cool tunes—

and merges them together into a unique package. Touch points inside the car allow passengers to

create their own custom drum tracks, while custom mood lighting actively reacts to the beat.



NASCAR CAMRY PACE CAR



Hot off the race track, one of the official Camry Pace Cars for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Series made a pit-stop in Las Vegas, parking itself in the Toyota booth opposite the all-new 2018

Camry.



GENERATIONS OF CAMRY DISPLAY



Along with the all-new model and custom builds, a special display honors Camry’s three-plus

decades in the United States. Samples from all 8 generations are present, from the very first Camry

in 1983 to the all-new 2018 model. They are located just outside the Toyota booth on the Patio Annex

of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Rutledge Wood



In addition to showcasing a build in this year’s booth, the NBC Sports NASCAR Analyst hosted his

sixth Toyota SEMA Press Conference with Toyota VP Steve Curtis.



The entire collection of project vehicles can be seen in the Toyota display booth (#24800) in Central

Hall and the adjoining Patio Annex at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 31-November 3,

2017.

TOYOTA TAPS TOP BUILDERS TO BUILD CUSTOM VEHICLES FOR SEMA BATTLE OF THE BUILDERS

Real Time Automotive and DG-Spec Deliver for the Ultimate Builder Competition in Las Vegas

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2017— Two custom builds centered on the newest additions to Toyota’s model lineup are among the vehicles taking center stage in the fourth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders® competition at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show.

Toyota has selected two experienced builders to take the all-new 2018 Camry and the first-ever Toyota C-HR to where they’ve never gone before: the 2017 Battle of the Builders competition at SEMA.

Real Time Automotive and Rick Leos paired up with Toyota SEMA emcee and NASCAR racing analyst Rutledge Wood to build a futuristic take on the all-new 2018 Camry, featuring one-off body panels created using 3D printing technology.

DG-Spec and Dan Gardner took the all-new Toyota C-HR, added a full turbocharged engine and transmission swap, along with a custom racing suspension and aero package, to create the C-HR R-Tuned – the world’s quickest CUV.

“The Camry and C-HR are two all-new vehicles that we’ve introduced this past year, and we wanted to see just how far we could take them” said Steve Curtis, Vice President of Media and Engagement Marketing for Toyota Motor North America. “Battle of the Builders is a great platform on which to do it, and it’s very much in the spirit of SEMA.”

Featuring the world’s greatest automotive customizers, SEMA Battle of the Builders is considered the ultimate builder competition, designed to recognize and celebrate proven vehicle builders in all market segments. Industry experts serve as judges, who pare down hundreds of entries until only the Top 10 remain. On November 3, a single champion will be crowned for the 2017 SEMA Battle of the Builders at SEMA Ignited.



These two custom builds—along with numerous other Toyota specialty vehicles—can be seen in the Toyota display booth (#24800) in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 31- November 3, 2017.



###

Toyota Press Conference at 2017 SEMA Show Features NASCAR Cup Racers; All-New 2018 Camry and C-HR Project Vehicles

WHAT:

Toyota will hold a press conference at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show on

Tuesday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m. PT to unveil 7 custom Toyotas in a showcase of 18 total vehicles.



• 2018 Camry project vehicles by NASCAR Cup racers Martin Truex, Jr.; Kyle Busch; Denny Hamlin and

Daniel Suarez



• Customized Camry by NASCAR TV analyst Rutledge Wood



• Two custom 2018 C-HR CUVs



• NASCAR Camry Pace Car



• Special display honoring the Camry’s 8 Generations across 35 years



• 2018 Camry and C-HR production vehicles



WHO:



• Steve Curtis, Vice President of Media and Market Engagement, Toyota Motor North America, to

introduce the program



• Rutledge Wood, NBC Sports NASCAR analyst and host of Top Gear USA, as master of ceremonies



• NASCAR drivers Martin Truex, Jr.; Kyle Busch; Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez



WHERE:



• Toyota’s booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show



• Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall



• Booth #24800



WHEN:



• Tuesday, October 31, 2017, from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m. PST.



# # #

C-HR R-TUNED

Toyota collaborated with DG-Spec to create the quickest CUV in the world, featuring a

complete engine and transmission swap, custom turbo system, high-performance adjustable

suspension, upgraded brakes, and fully functional aerodynamics. The C-HR R-Tuned has

been subjected to more real-world testing than any almost other vehicle at SEMA, including

several shake-downs at Willow Springs, where it has many super sports cars beat in terms

of recorded lap times

C-HR BEAT BOX

The Beat Box is a virtual drum machine on wheels that allows its passengers to create

their own custom tracks via touch points integrated into the vehicle’s interior. Custom

interior and exterior lighting responds in time to the music, and a full iridescent vinyl

wrap allows the exterior to shift colors as the ambient lighting moves and the viewer’s

position changes.

MARTIN TRUEX, JR. CAMRY

Martin Truex, Jr., joined with Motorsports Tech Center (MTC) to build a road-going version of

his Camry Cup Car, with matte-black paint and Cerakote-plated trim. The wheels are 20-inch

replicas of NASCAR racing wheels and a functional front splitter and rear lip spoiler were

created to give the car functional downforce when driven on the highway—or racetrack.

KYLE BUSCH CAMRY

Kyle Busch teamed up with master fabricator Chuck Gafrarar of Chuck G Fabrication to

create what he calls the Camry “Rowdy Edition.” The exterior features custom wheels

designed by the driver and black paint offset by mettalic finishes for the roof, A-pillars

and rear wing, as well as a NASCAR-style front splitter and Rowdy Edition II badges.

DENNY HAMLIN CAMRY

Denny Hamlin set out to build a custom Camry that he could take for laps at the racetrack

but that could also be driven home comfortably afterward. It features a widebody conversion

and custom-cut American Racing wheels, racing bucket seats, and an exterior and interior

accented with red chrome and black—the driver’s signature colors.

DANIEL SUAREZ CAMRY

Daniel Suarez teamed with Motorsports Tech Center to bring his vision for the ultimate

street-friendly yet track-ready Camry to life. It features a high-contrast black-on-white

exterior and functional aerodynamics including a front splitter, wing and hood. The

interior features custom leather upholstery with the driver’s signature stitched in red,

and the car features carbon fiber accents applied throughout.

RUTLEDGE WOOD CAMRY

TV racing analyst and Toyota SEMA MC Rutledge Wood paired with Real Time Automotive

Solutions to create a widebody road-going Camry that gives a nod to cutting-edge parts

production. Custom body panels were created using 3D-printing and advanced composite

materials. The interior was dressed up with comfortable “baseball glove” leather upholstery,

custom sound and floor mats emblazoned with Wood’s likeness.

C-HR Beat Box

BUILD VISION AND INSPIRATION

The idea behind the C-HR Beat Box was a novel one: Turning one of the first-ever Toyota C-HRs on the road into a virtual drum machine on wheels that allows its passengers to create their own custom soundtracks through touch alone.

The Beat Box contains multiple input pick-up points integrated into the vehicle’s interior in areas including the door panels, seat headrests, and the steering wheel. Each point is indicated with a decal that gives a clue as to the type of sound it creates. Users can create drum tracks in varying musical styles from Heavy Metal to Deep House, participating as individuals or in groups of up to four people.

The Beat Box has also been outfitted with custom colored lighting that responds to the audible drum sounds, as well as a custom lighted headliner, exterior strobe lights, and underbody lighting. A full iridescent vinyl wrap allows the exterior to change color, chameleon-like, depending on how the sun hits it or on the angle from which it is viewed.

C-HR Beat Box

BUILD GROUP: Galpin Auto Sports

LEAD BUILDER: “Mad” Mike Martin

MECHANIC/FABRICATOR: Jordan Mann

PROJECT COORDINATOR: Eric Percifield

BODY WRAP: Avery Dennison Color Flow Series “Gloss

Lightning Ridge”

INTERIOR LIGHTING: RGB LED, sound-activated fiber optic

EXTERIOR LIGHTING: RGB LED underbody ambient lighting,

strobe lights integrated into front grille

TOUCHPOINTS: 10 touch points integrated into interior

INTERFACE: Digital electronic drum machine with

external sensors

C-HR R-Tuned

BUILD VISION AND INSPIRATION

Toyota paired with DG-Spec to build the C-HR R-Tuned as a testament to how far the C-HR could go in a track environment. It features a 2.4-liter Toyota 2AZ-FE with forged internals, reinforced valve-train, and a custom DG-Spec Garrett turbo system that pushes power output beyond 600 horsepower at approximately 23 psi of boost. This is linked to a five-speed Toyota E-Series manual transmission replacing the stock CVT. Not built to go fast only in a straight line, the C-HR R-Tuned also features Brembo racing brakes, Toyo race tires and a remote-reservoir, triple-adjustable

DG-Spec Motion Control Suspension (MCS) motorsports dampers, and functional aerodynamics that produce 300 pounds of downforce at speed. Able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and produce 1.2g of braking force and 1.7g of lateral acceleration, the C-HR R-Tuned clocked a 1:25.22 lap time at Willow Springs International Raceway’s (Calif.) 2.5-mile “Big Track,” quicker than all but five production cars according to fastestlaps.com.

BUILD GROUP

› DAN GARDNER SPEC (DG-Spec)

GENERAL

› Estimated Power /Torque: 600 hp / 550 ft.-lbs.

› Curb Weight: 2,960 lbs.

ENGINE AND DRIVETRAIN

› DG-Spec/Hasport custom engine swap

to 2.4L 2AZ-FE

› DG-Spec/Hasport custom transmission swap

to Toyota E-Series 5-speed manual

› DG-Spec/Hasport custom motor mount kit

› DG-Spec/Garrett Custom Turbo System:

GTX3076R Gen II turbo with 1.06 A/R

turbine housing

› DG-Spec custom intercooler with Garrett core

› Dezod Motorsports-supplied forged

connecting rods, 9.0:1 forged pistons,

stainless steel intake valves, Inconel exhaust

valves, racing valve springs, titanium retainers,

and race bearings

› DG-Spec/Dezod Motorsports custom

wiring harness

› AEM Series 2 Engine Management System

› AEM sensors and adjustable fuel

pressure regulator

› Church Automotive Testing dyno tuning

› DG-Spec Custom Downpipe

› DG-Spec/Burns Stainless R-Tuned

Performance 3” Cat-Back Exhaust

› External water-cooled wastegate

› DG-Spec Custom 4” Cold Air Intake

› OS Giken Super Lock LSD

› Centerforce custom clutch and flywheel

› Stock transmission internals with cryo,

super polishing treatments and

WPC Metal Surface Treatment

› Hose Techniques custom radiator hoses

and couplers

› Twin oil coolers with custom Motorsports

Technical Center ducting

› Transmission cooler with fan

› Custom racing radiator

› High-capacity motorsports fuel pump with high

G-Load capable pickup

SUSPENSION

› Front: DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension

triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing

coilovers

› Rear: DG-Spec/Motion Control Suspension

triple-adjustable remote reservoir racing

aluminum body shocks

› Motion Control Suspension shock canister

quick disconnects

› DG-Spec custom rear ride-height adjust

system

› DG-Spec/Progress Technology adjustable rear

camber arms

› DG-Spec/Progress Technology 3-way

adjustable rear sway bar

› Vogtland racing springs

› DG-Spec custom front alignment and corner

balancing

BODY AND INTERIOR

› DG-Spec custom adjustable rear wing with

gurney flap

› DG-Spec custom adjustable front splitter

› DG-Spec custom air dam and side dams

› Kaminari custom vented carbon fiber hood

› DG-Spec/Backstreet Graphics custom livery

› Cabe Toyota and Motorsports Technical Center

finishing work

› Motorsports Technical Center custom

hatch bracing

WHEELS AND TIRES

› 18x9 wheels front and rear

› Toyo Proxes RR 275/35R18 DOT radial tires

BRAKES

› Front: Brembo 4-piston billet aluminum

monobloc racing calipers with 355mm rotors

with full-floating aluminum hats

› Front: G-LOC R12 racing pads (>1,850 deg F)

› Rear: G-LOC R10 racing pads (>1,475 deg F)

› Stainless steel brake lines

SAFETY

› DG-Spec/Motorsports Technical Center

custom 8-point roll cage

› G-Force Pro Series 6-point harnesses

GAUGES AND ACCESSORIES

› Racepak IQ3 logger-dash and VNET sensors

TEAM

› Dan Gardner

› Craig Stanton

› Tom Oathoudt

› John McNulty

› John Kelly

› Sean Morris

› David Fredrickson

› Joe Barile

2018 Toyota Camry XSE Daniel Suarez

BUILD VISION AND INSPIRATION

Drawing on a lifetime of car-customization experience, 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year Daniel Suarez teamed with the Motorsports Technical Center to bring his vision for the ultimate street-friendly yet track-ready Camry to life. Suarez wanted something elegant yet sporty to bring out the best in the XSE’s performance.

The color scheme features a pearl-white body with contrasting black roof and A-pillars, along with strategically placed carbon-fiber components to keep weight down. The front splitter and rear wing were custom-designed to work in tandem and produce usable downforce at highway (or racetrack) speeds.

The hood features custom aluminum ductwork designed with Suarez’s input. The interior features custom leather upholstery with the driver’s signature stitched in red, as well as various trim pieces fashioned from carbon fiber.

CONCEPT: Motorsports Technical Center & Daniel Suarez

MECHANIC/FABRICATORS: Marty Schwerter, Rich Garver,

Brad Vetter, Chuck Wade

BODYWORK: George Lowe, Misfit Industries

PAINTER: George Lowe, Misfit Industries

ENGINE: 3.5L V6

INTAKE: AEM Cold Air Intake

EXHAUST: Toyota Racing Development (TRD) tuned

stainless steel

SUSPENSION: Tein coilover system

WHEELS: Rotiform VDA 3-piece forged alloy, 20x8.5

TIRES: Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, 255/35R20

BRAKES: StopTech Big Brake kit, two-piece slotted rotors,

forged four-piston calipers

BRAKE PADS: Hawk performance

EXTERIOR: Custom front splitter, rear wing, and diffuser

SOUND SYSTEM: JBL

2018 Toyota Camry XSE Denny Hamlin

BUILD VISION AND INSPIRATION

Daytona 500 2016 winner and 2006 Nextel Cup Series Rookie of the Year Denny Hamlin set out to build a custom Camry that would not only stand out among his racing peers but also be tasteful and refined. One of his parameters was constructing a car that was racy enough to feel at home on his local track at Virginia International Raceway (VIR), but also something that could be driven away comfortably afterward.

Hamlin’s Camry features a widebody conversion with 3-inch fender flares that were adapted to all corners, enabling the team to run big 20x10-inch wheels underneath. The wheels are custom-cut American Racing alloys fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires. Inside the cockpit, the Recaro bucket seats were skinned in black leather to keep the interior comfortable and the Camry’s refined cockpit is just that—refined. Red chrome and black accents—Hamlin’s signature colors—were added to compliment the white and black exterior.

CONCEPT: GMP Performance, Stephen

Klitsch & Denny Hamlin

MECHANIC/FABRICATOR: Quentin Boatright

BODYWORK: GMP Performance

PAINTER: Mason McClure

ENGINE: 3.5L V6

INTAKE: AEM Cold Air Intake, K&N filter

EXHAUST: Toyota Racing Development (TRD) tuned stainless

steel system

SUSPENSION: Tein coilover system

WHEELS: American Racing custom forged, 20x10

TIRES: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, 285/30R20

BRAKES: StopTech Big Brake kit, two-piece drilled AeroForm

rotors

INTERIOR: Recaro racing seats, Schroth four-point harnesses,

custom harness bars

SOUND SYSTEM: JBL

2018 Toyota Camry XSE Kyle Busch

BUILD VISION AND INSPIRATION

2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Kyle Busch teamed up with master fabricator Chuck Gafrarar of Chuck G Fabrication to push the all-new Camry’s wild side even further. He has branded his car the Camry “Rowdy Edition II” with custom aluminum badging on the trunk lid and doors.

American Racing forged custom wheels to Busch’s specifications in a 20-inch format. They were wrapped in Goodyear performance tires with a StopTech Big Brake kit up front. The exterior features black paint offset by a bare metal finish on the handcrafted rear wing, front splitter and rear diffuser and a chrome wrap over the roof and A-pillars. The interior also features custom leather upholstery with red stitching and Rowdy Edition logos.

CONCEPT: Chuck Gafrarar & Kyle Busch

MECHANIC/FABRICATOR: William Maier, Jimmy Newling

BODYWORK: Chuck G Fabrication

PAINTER: Buck Stevens, JRS Competition Finishes

ENGINE: 3.5L V6

INTAKE: AEM Cold Air Intake, K&N filter

EXHAUST: Toyota Racing Development (TRD) tuned stainless

steel, Chuck G Fabrication custom tips

SUSPENSION: Tein coilover system

WHEELS: American Racing Kyle Busch-designed forged alloys,

20x8.5

TIRES: Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, 255/45R20

BRAKES: StopTech Big Brake kit, two-piece drilled AeroForm

rotors, Hawk pads

INTERIOR: Chuck Hanna, Hot Rod Interiors

EXTERIOR: Chuck G Fabrication NASCAR-style front splitter,

aluminum rear wing and rear diffuser, Rowdy Edition II aluminum

badges

SOUND SYSTEM: JBL

WRAP & WINDOW TINT: Lewis Timmerman, Sunsational

Tint Wraps

2018 Toyota Camry XSE Martin Truex Jr.

BUILD VISION AND INSPIRATION

Martin Truex, Jr., joined with Motorsports Technical Center to build a road-going version of his Number 78 Camry Cup Car. For the exterior, the team tried six different shades of black before they were satisfied. All bits of chrome trim were treated with cobalt Cerakote, and all surfaces receive a matte clear coat.

The wheels were forged by American Racing as replicas of the wheels on Truex, Jr.’s racecar, although these are 20 inches across and clad in Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric high-performance street tires. The front splitter and rear lip spoiler were created to give the car functional downforce when driven on the highway—or racetrack.

The interior features an extension of the all-black theme, with black leather, black stitching and MTJ logos embroidered on the headrests.

CONCEPT: Motorsports Technical Center & Martin Truex, Jr.

MECHANIC/FABRICATORS: Marty Schwerter, Rich Garver,

Brad Vetter, Chuck Wade

BODYWORK: Toyota MTC, Misfit Industries

PAINTER: George Lowe, Misfit Industries

ENGINE: 3.5L V6

INTAKE: AEM Cold Air Intake

EXHAUST: NASCAR-inspired, Toyota Racing Development

(TRD) tuned and stainless steel system

SUSPENSION: Tein coilover system

WHEELS: American Racing custom alloy, 20x8.5

TIRES: Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, 255/35R20

BRAKES: StopTech Big Brake kit, two-piece slotted rotors,

forged four-piston calipers

BRAKE PADS: Hawk Performance

SOUND SYSTEM: JBL

2018 Toyota Camry XSE Rutledge Wood

BUILD VISION AND INSPIRATION

Not to be outdone by the NASCAR drivers, TV analyst and Toyota SEMA MC Rutledge Wood paired with Real Time Automotive Solutions to create a widebody road-going Camry that gives a nod to cutting-edge parts production.

Taking inspiration from the aerospace industry, custom body panels were created using 3D-printing technology and the use of composite materials. The hood, front and rear bumpers, rocker panels, rear diffuser and headlight buckets were all fashioned using this state-of-the-art tech to create brand-new, totally unique panels. A multi-piece widebody kit was grafted onto the car’s quarter sections and it was lowered over staggered 20-inch Rotiform alloy wheels using a Megan Racing suspension kit. Custom paint—codenamed “Blurple”—was then applied to the car’s exterior. The interior was reupholstered in comfortable “baseball glove” leather with contrasting stitching.

CONCEPT: Rick Leos, Real Time Automotive Solutions

MECHANIC/FABRICATORS: Kenny Pfitzer

PAINTER: PPG and Crew

BODYWORK: RTAS Inc.

BRAKES: Wilwood Dynalite, cross-drilled rotors, four-piston

forged calipers

WHEELS: Rotiform 3-piece Custom Rose Gold, 20x10 (f) 20x11 (r)

TIRES: Continental ExtremeContact, 275/30R20 (f), 285/30R20 (r)

SUSPENSION: Megan Racing

EXHAUST: MagnaFlow

INTERIOR: Joe Camacho, California Upholstery

SOUND SYSTEM: Focal

INSPIRED BY: Rutledge Wood

OTHER AREAS OF WOW!: 3D printed body parts, custom

carbon fiber, 20-piece custom wide body kit