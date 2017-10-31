Kortezh, Russia’s project for a new presidential limousine and Kremlin's official vehicles, is now moving closer to its final production form. Following the cold winter tests from March this year, Vladimir Putin’s new ride is now on the polygons of the country’s Central Scientific Research Automobile and Engine Institute (NAMI) for some final inspections and calibrations.

The Kortezh (Russian for "cortege"), expected to be launched under a new brand called Aurus, will include a total of four vehicles, a limousine, an SUV, a minivan, and a sedan. Seen in the attached video above is, most likely, the smaller thee-box car, not the presidential limo. The sedan will be used as an escorting vehicle to the larger limousine and is rumored to receive a V8 engine with 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts), mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Putin’s new car will boast an even larger V12 motor, reportedly being developed in cooperation with Porsche and generating 850 hp (634 kW). The rest of the range, the minivan and the SUV, should receive a four-cylinder turbo with 250 hp (186 kW).

The first production-ready units of the Kortezh family should be ready by the end of the year, but will be publicly revealed in May 2018, when the Russian President will receive a new mandate. A total of 5,000 units from all four variants will be manufactured by Sollers, a Russian holding with controlling shares in different local automakers. Production will end in 2020.

Previous reports have speculated that the vehicles from the Kortezh range, except for the presidential limo, will also be available to regular customers. We have no confirmation on this rumor so far, but given the high number of vehicles that are going to be assembled, we won’t be too surprised if it turns out to be true.

We expect to have more details on the new Kortezh family of super luxury vehicles very soon, so stay tuned.

Source: AutoReview