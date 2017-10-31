The BMW Group is certainly putting on a good show this week at SEMA as the core brand is exhibiting a variety of special models like the M3 30 Years American Edition and the M5 with M Performance Parts. Mini is also attending the event in Las Vegas where it has on display the new Ice Blue special edition based on the Cooper S hardtop. Available only in the United States, the limited-run version starts off at $29,450, but you can also have it in the lesser non-S guise from $24,950.

This new special edition marks the return of the exclusive Ice Blue paint after 2013 and for this new application it’s being combined with striking bright orange accents in the case of the hotter S version. This more expensive model has 17-inch black wheels and a contrasting black roof with a panoramic sunroof that you can kindly ask Mini to get rid of.

The BMW-owned marque isn’t saying exactly how many examples will be made as on the company’s website the Ice Blue special edition is listed as being available in a “limited number” on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also at SEMA, Mini is showing off the new John Cooper Works Tuning Kit tailored to the Clubman and Countryman in the Cooper S and Cooper S All4 flavors. It lifts output of the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine from 189 to 208 horsepower and generates the maximum torque of 221 pound feet from 1,350 rpm. In addition, the package also bundles carbon fiber exhaust tips as well as a Bluetooth actuated exhaust valve system allowing owners to pick from either a Sport or a Sport+ mode that alter the engine’s soundtrack.

The JCW Tuning Kit will go on sale in the United States from January 2018 and is going to set you back $1,950 MSRP.

Source: Mini