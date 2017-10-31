Debuting today at SEMA alongside the new John Cooper Works Tuning Kit for the Countryman and Clubman.

The BMW Group is certainly putting on a good show this week at SEMA as the core brand is exhibiting a variety of special models like the M3 30 Years American Edition and the M5 with M Performance Parts. Mini is also attending the event in Las Vegas where it has on display the new Ice Blue special edition based on the Cooper S hardtop. Available only in the United States, the limited-run version starts off at $29,450, but you can also have it in the lesser non-S guise from $24,950.

You might also like:

This new special edition marks the return of the exclusive Ice Blue paint after 2013 and for this new application it’s being combined with striking bright orange accents in the case of the hotter S version. This more expensive model has 17-inch black wheels and a contrasting black roof with a panoramic sunroof that you can kindly ask Mini to get rid of.

The BMW-owned marque isn’t saying exactly how many examples will be made as on the company’s website the Ice Blue special edition is listed as being available in a “limited number” on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mini John Cooper Works Tuning Kit
5 photos
Mini John Cooper Works Tuning Kit Mini John Cooper Works Tuning Kit Mini John Cooper Works Tuning Kit Mini John Cooper Works Tuning Kit Mini John Cooper Works Tuning Kit

Mini Clubman

Mini Clubman

MSRP $25,650

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

2017 Mini Cooper Clubman
2017 Mini Cooper Clubman
2016 Mini Clubman S: Review
2016 Mini Clubman S: Review
MINI Clubman All4 Scrambler concept
MINI Clubman All4 Scrambler concept
Mini Clubman ALL4 introduced with a new all-wheel drive system
Mini Clubman ALL4 introduced with a new all-wheel drive system
MINI spied testing out the upcoming Clubman John Cooper Works
MINI spied testing out the upcoming Clubman John Cooper Works
MINI Clubman JCW spied for the first time
MINI Clubman JCW spied for the first time

Also at SEMA, Mini is showing off the new John Cooper Works Tuning Kit tailored to the Clubman and Countryman in the Cooper S and Cooper S All4 flavors. It lifts output of the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine from 189 to 208 horsepower and generates the maximum torque of 221 pound feet from 1,350 rpm. In addition, the package also bundles carbon fiber exhaust tips as well as a Bluetooth actuated exhaust valve system allowing owners to pick from either a Sport or a Sport+ mode that alter the engine’s soundtrack.

The JCW Tuning Kit will go on sale in the United States from January 2018 and is going to set you back $1,950 MSRP.

Source: Mini

Be part of something big

Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition

Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition
10 photos
Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition

Mini Cooper Hardtop

Mini Cooper Hardtop

MSRP $22,450

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

2018 Mini Five-Door Hatch facelift spy photos
2018 Mini Five-Door Hatch facelift spy photos
2001 Mini Cooper
2001 Mini Cooper
Mini Hardtop Two-Door Refresh Spy Photos
Mini Hardtop Two-Door Refresh Spy Photos
2014 Mini Cooper Hardtop
2014 Mini Cooper Hardtop
Mini John Cooper Works Challenge
Mini John Cooper Works Challenge
2017 Mini Seven
2017 Mini Seven
Hide press releaseShow press release

MINI USA Launches New MINI John Cooper Works Tuning Kit for Countryman and Clubman at SEMA Show

  • Engine performance and exhaust sound enhancement kit for MY 2018 Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4 Clubman and Countryman model variants
  • Expands existing JCW Tuning Kit offering beyond Hardtops and Convertible
  • MINI Ice Blue special edition Cooper S Hardtop also on display at premier automotive specialty products trade show
Las Vegas, NV,  October 30, 2017. MINI USA has announced today the launch of the new MINI John Cooper Works Tuning Kit at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, expanding the current tuning kit offering to now include Clubman and Countryman models. The new John Cooper Works Tuning Kit utilizes a retrofit exhaust system, aftermarket components and engine software programming increasing the engine power output and exhaust system performance. This new John Cooper Works Tuning Kit can be installed on any MY 2018 Cooper S or Cooper S ALL4 Clubman or Countryman model, intensifying the vehicle‘s sporty performance and sound characteristics. The MINI USA team will also have the new MINI Ice Blue special edition Cooper S Hardtop on display at the show.

The John Cooper Work Tuning Kit increases the engine's power output on the Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4 on the Clubman and Countryman models from 189 to 208 hp and pushes the maximum torque to 221 ft-lb between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. At the same time, the John Cooper Works Tuning Kit also provides reduced exhaust gas back pressure, in combination with adapted engine software, to deliver the sporty responsiveness MINI owners have come to love across the John Cooper Works variants.

The John Cooper Works Tuning Kit, which can be purchased and installed at any local MINI dealer in the U.S., includes a Bluetooth actuated exhaust valve system to easily switch between two operating modes - Sport mode and Sport+ mode. The Sport mode is approved for unrestricted use on public roads while the Sport+ mode is designed for use on the race track. Both modes accentuate the car's sporty character and underscore its emotionality with a voluminous and exhilarating sound for a more intensive driving experience. The exhaust system is made from high-quality stainless steel for exceptional quality and longevity. For that racing inspired look, the tuning kit can be fitted with a choice of JCW Chrome or Carbon Fiber tailpipes.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman Tuning Kit will go on sale in January 2018 at MINI dealers across the U.S. for the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,950.

Come visit the MINI USA booth in the Performance Pavilion #68100. Fully accessorized versions of the MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 and MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4, as well as the new MINI Ice Blue special edition Cooper S Hardtop, will also be on display.

The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry’s brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more. For more about the SEMA show, visit www.semashow.com.