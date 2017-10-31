Debuting today at SEMA alongside the new John Cooper Works Tuning Kit for the Countryman and Clubman.
The BMW Group is certainly putting on a good show this week at SEMA as the core brand is exhibiting a variety of special models like the M3 30 Years American Edition and the M5 with M Performance Parts. Mini is also attending the event in Las Vegas where it has on display the new Ice Blue special edition based on the Cooper S hardtop. Available only in the United States, the limited-run version starts off at $29,450, but you can also have it in the lesser non-S guise from $24,950.
This new special edition marks the return of the exclusive Ice Blue paint after 2013 and for this new application it’s being combined with striking bright orange accents in the case of the hotter S version. This more expensive model has 17-inch black wheels and a contrasting black roof with a panoramic sunroof that you can kindly ask Mini to get rid of.
The BMW-owned marque isn’t saying exactly how many examples will be made as on the company’s website the Ice Blue special edition is listed as being available in a “limited number” on a first-come, first-served basis.
Also at SEMA, Mini is showing off the new John Cooper Works Tuning Kit tailored to the Clubman and Countryman in the Cooper S and Cooper S All4 flavors. It lifts output of the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine from 189 to 208 horsepower and generates the maximum torque of 221 pound feet from 1,350 rpm. In addition, the package also bundles carbon fiber exhaust tips as well as a Bluetooth actuated exhaust valve system allowing owners to pick from either a Sport or a Sport+ mode that alter the engine’s soundtrack.
The JCW Tuning Kit will go on sale in the United States from January 2018 and is going to set you back $1,950 MSRP.
Source: Mini
Mini Cooper S Ice Blue special edition
MINI USA Launches New MINI John Cooper Works Tuning Kit for Countryman and Clubman at SEMA Show
- Engine performance and exhaust sound enhancement kit for MY 2018 Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4 Clubman and Countryman model variants
- Expands existing JCW Tuning Kit offering beyond Hardtops and Convertible
- MINI Ice Blue special edition Cooper S Hardtop also on display at premier automotive specialty products trade show
The John Cooper Work Tuning Kit increases the engine's power output on the Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4 on the Clubman and Countryman models from 189 to 208 hp and pushes the maximum torque to 221 ft-lb between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm. At the same time, the John Cooper Works Tuning Kit also provides reduced exhaust gas back pressure, in combination with adapted engine software, to deliver the sporty responsiveness MINI owners have come to love across the John Cooper Works variants.
The John Cooper Works Tuning Kit, which can be purchased and installed at any local MINI dealer in the U.S., includes a Bluetooth actuated exhaust valve system to easily switch between two operating modes - Sport mode and Sport+ mode. The Sport mode is approved for unrestricted use on public roads while the Sport+ mode is designed for use on the race track. Both modes accentuate the car's sporty character and underscore its emotionality with a voluminous and exhilarating sound for a more intensive driving experience. The exhaust system is made from high-quality stainless steel for exceptional quality and longevity. For that racing inspired look, the tuning kit can be fitted with a choice of JCW Chrome or Carbon Fiber tailpipes.
The new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman Tuning Kit will go on sale in January 2018 at MINI dealers across the U.S. for the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,950.
Come visit the MINI USA booth in the Performance Pavilion #68100. Fully accessorized versions of the MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 and MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4, as well as the new MINI Ice Blue special edition Cooper S Hardtop, will also be on display.
The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry’s brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more. For more about the SEMA show, visit www.semashow.com.