We’re officially calling it BMW Day here at Motor1.com as after checking out special M3, 440i, and M5 models, it’s now time to move further up the range and have a look at the flagship 7 Series. Seen here in the thrifty 740e specification, the plug-in hybrid fullsize sedan has also received a bonanza of M Performance components on the outside combined with BMW Individual upgrades on the inside.

Starting with the front of the car, the electrified 7 Series comes with a sportier bumper as well as blacked-out kidney grilles. The tweaks continue on the side profile where the mirror caps have been covered in carbon fiber and the wheels have been bumped to a 21-inch size with blue calipers part of the M Sport brakes. The so-called “hockey stick” comes with a glossy black finish also noticeable around the windows and on the M Performance-branded side skirts. At the back, a discreet trunk lid spoiler rounds off the changes on the outside for this large BMW sedan.

Inside, BMW Individual has decided to go with a Merino leather upholstery in Fiona Red not just for the seats, but also for the lower half of the dashboard and the door panels. Speaking of which, a piano black trim has been installed on the doors to complement a similar finish applied onto the center console. Being a showcar, it’s no wonder this particular 7 Series comes with a generous array of optional kit, including the $3,400 Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and the $2,700 rear-seat entertainment system, just to name a few.

On a related note, SEMA is also the venue where BMW has on display the new X3 crossover equipped with numerous original accessories. These include bicycle racks ($5,900 Specialized matching bike available), two-tone alloy wheels, and BMW-branded valve caps together with miscellaneous items for the cabin.

Source: BMW