In August this year, our photographers captured a prototype of the next generation Kia cee’d testing at high speed on the Nurburgring. That vehicle was equipped with a roll cage and was probably the range-topping GT variant.

Now, a more civilized prototype of the new cee’d with German registration plates has been photographed by a Motor1.com reader in the city of Konin, some 124 miles (200 kilometers) west of Warsaw in Poland. The vehicle is still wearing a lot of camouflage, but at least this time we can take a better look at the overall shape of the hatchback as most of the fake body panels are gone.

The third generation of the Hyundai i30’s cousin will be slightly larger than the current model and will adopt a much more appealing design with sleek headlights, a more pronounced radiator grille, and larger air intakes in the front bumper. At the back, we see wider taillights with sharper LED graphics.

As far as the interior is concerned, expect to see a nice balance between a screen-dominated dashboard and a center console with functional physical buttons for the air conditioning and the different features inside the cabin.

Power, as far as we know, will be provided by a range of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, very similar to the i30’s lineup. Whether Kia is planning a high performance version based on the i30 N is unknown at the moment.

The first to arrive on the market will be the hatchback, followed by a station wagon a couple of months later. The portfolio will also include a more stylish wagon, previewed by the Proceed concept, which will replace the three-door variant of the current cee'd.

Just like the i30, the new 2018 cee’d will be available exclusively on the European and Australian markets.