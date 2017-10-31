The brand spanking new M5 with M Performance Parts and the one-off U.S.-only M3 30 Years American Edition may very well be BMW’s main stars at SEMA this week, but this lovely 4 Series Gran Coupe is also worthy of our attention. It’s based on the 440i that starts off at $49,500 in the United States, though this particular car is anything but standard as it has been decked with a plethora of M Performance bits and pieces.

The 4 Series Gran Coupe is arguably one of the prettiest cars on sale today from BMW and this showcar builds upon the stylish design by featuring glossy black kidney grilles and a front splitter made from carbon fiber. It sits on large 21-inch alloy wheels and has received the beefier side skirts from the M Performance catalog from where the 440i has sourced the side mirror caps bathed in carbon fiber. Moving at the back of the car, the 4 GC adopts a trunk lid spoiler also made from the same lightweight material that has been used for the dual exhaust tips as well.

Stepping inside the cabin beautified by BMW Individual, we are greeted by the full Merino leather upholstery complementing the brown exterior and adorned with white stitching. Even more carbon fiber can be seen throughout the cabin where there’s an M Performance steering wheel with a built-in race display and covered in Alcantara. Those aluminum pedals are also extra, much like the Alcantara on the dashboard as well as on the central armrest.

The 440i Gran Coupe showcar loaded with M Performance goodies and further customized by BMW Individual will be on display at SEMA in Las Vegas until Friday.

Source: BMW