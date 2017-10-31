Hide press release Show press release

Increased performance, individual character and a true racing feeling. Exclusive M Performance Parts for the new BMW M5.

Las Vegas/Munich. Since its world premiere in August, the new BMW M5 (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km; CO2 combined emissions: 241 g/km*) has attracted attention around the globe. At the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, BMW is now presenting a further highlight: a comprehensive range of exclusive M Performance Parts for the BMW M5. All of these components from the M Performance Parts accessory range were developed using BMW M motorsport know-how and are perfectly harmonised with each other. They not only underscore the high-performance sedan’s sporty and luxurious appearance, but also fulfil functional requirements in terms of aerodynamics, cooling and lightweight construction. Most of these exclusive M Performance Parts for the BMW M5 will be available as retrofit components when the vehicle is launched to the market in March 2018, with further products following in July 2018.

Aerodynamics in perfection. The numerous highlights featured in the accessory range developed especially for the BMW M5 include the package comprising M Performance aerodynamics components. All of these parts are made from lightweight carbon fibre and are elaborately handcrafted.

The following aerodynamics components are available: a newly designed front attachment, side sill attachments, a carbon fibre rear spoiler, a carbon fibre rear spoiler Pro (**) and a rear diffuser. All of these components accentuate the BMW M5’s powerful and sporty appearance, whilst ensuring optimised aerodynamic characteristics plus even sportier handling.

Additional components from the M Performance Parts accessory range have been perfectly adapted to the aerodynamics package and now provide additional accents to the BMW M5. The visible carbon fibre front and air breather trim side grilles (**) bearing the M logo and M Performance carbon fibre mirror caps further enhance the carbon fibre look. The M Performance side sill foils accentuate the side sill attachments, optimally rounding off the distinctively sporty look provided by the aerodynamics package.

Latest technology from motorsport brings the BMW M5’s performance onto the road, whilst guaranteeing superior driving behaviour right up to the car’s limit. Thanks to an even sportier set-up, the new BMW M Performance coilover suspension developed specifically for the BMW M5 ensures excellent road-holding and increases driving dynamics resulting from a more direct connection of the vehicle body with the road. Moreover, red coil springs also add further visual highlights. The spring plates are adjustable.

Carbon-ceramic brakes guarantee superior braking characteristics. The sports disc pads are based on highly durable, motorsports-proven racing brake pads and offer advantages such as a shorter braking distances, better brake response as well as higher thermal resilience. Furthermore, the race-oriented interpretation of brake-force distribution provides for enhanced dynamic brake control.

The new BMW M Performance sports exhaust system, which will be on sale exclusively in the USA and Canada, guarantees an emotional motorsport sound. The end muffler is made from titanium with carbon fibre tailpipe trims additionally available. Optimised exhaust gas routing with reduced counter-pressure enhances the beefy V8 TwinTurbo sound and underscores the sporty driving experience.

The M Performance Drive Analyser, also derived from motorsport, is an innovative tool for recording and evaluating all important vehicle dynamics data. The system offers comprehensive, professional possibilities to record and analyse, which can be evaluated and displayed on the smartphone. The Drive Analyser determines a variety of relevant indicators such as diverse engine data, speed and peak values, engaged gear, use of accelerator pedal and brakes as well as lateral acceleration. When established, the results can be directly shown on the smartphone as videos or graphic representations via the M Performance Drive Analyser App, which is available free of charge to BMW customers. Furthermore, customers also wishing to capture their drive on film, BMW M Performance Parts offers the Trackfix action camera holder, which can be mounted in the threaded bush of the towing lug either at the front or rear end of the vehicle.

Sporty, dynamic appearance down to the finest detail.

M Performance Parts for the BMW M5 M bring that true racetrack feeling to everyday life – also in terms of visual presence. These include motorsport stripes in typical M colours, which highlight the car’s sporty design even further and lend it its very own individual character. The elaborately handcrafted M Performance carbon fibre engine cover extension kit is a real eye-catcher and also makes the car’s racing genes visible where its performance has its origins – in the engine compartment.

This racing look has also been applied to the vehicle’s interior components.

The M Performance steering wheel (**) conveys genuine motorsport feeling thanks to its distinctive geometry and extremely pronounced Alcantara grip area and a carbon fibre steering wheel cover. This is further enhanced by newly designed carbon fibre shift paddles (**) and a carbon fibre gear shift lever cover (**). M Performance floor mats are a perfect complement to the car’s interior ambience. Finest details from the suspension to the interior reveal that the BMW M5 and M Performance Parts have their roots in motor racing, and this also includes the new key wallet for the BMW M5. It comprises a material mix of high-quality Alcantara and carbon fibre and offers a perfect combination of motorsport design and functionality. The M Performance LED logo projector, which completes the accessory range available for the BMW M5, is also a genuine statement.

M Performance Parts in use for the MotoGPTM.

A unique model designed for racetrack use will shortly be celebrating its premiere – the BMW M5 MotoGPTM Safety Car. Since 1999, BMW M has been the “official car of the MotoGP” and affiliate partner of MotoGP organizers Dorna Sports, deploying its fleet of safety cars to guarantee safety in the world’s fastest motorcycle racing series. Like the predecessor model, the BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car is equipped with a multitude of BMW M Performance Parts so that it is able to fully meet the special demands on a lead vehicle in professional motorsport. These also include M Performance aerodynamics components as well as the BMW M Performance sports exhaust system made from titanium. The BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car will make its first racetrack appearance at the 2017 season final in Valencia, Spain, in November. During the 2018 season, it will be the spearhead of the BMW M MotoGP Safety Car fleet.

The BMW M5: the new high-performance sedan.

Thanks to numerous innovative features, the new BMW M5 offers perfect handling up to the vehicle’s dynamics limits – both on the road and on the racetrack. These include the newly designed M-specific four-wheel drive system M xDrive being employed in the BMW M5 for the first time. It guarantees optimised driving dynamics through precise handling and perfect traction. The heart of the BMW M5, the 4.4-litre V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, has been extensively revised by our M engineers. It delivers 441 kW/600 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm, offering a significant increase in performance vs. the predecessor models. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h with the new 8-speed Steptronic transmission featuring Drivelogic is just 3.4 seconds. The suspension features M-specific kinematic and elastokinematic elements to help optimise driving dynamics. Weight is also a crucial factor in terms of performance: This has been further reduced, inter alia, by a roof made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic.

“Need for SpeedTM Payback”: Individualisation and high-tech carbon fibre also in the interactive video game.

BMW took innovative and spectacular paths at the presentation of the BMW M5: Thanks to the partnership with Electronic Arts, the world premiere took place for the first time in a video game – in “Need for SpeedTM Payback”. Hence, BMW and Electronic Arts presented the new BMW M5 for the first time at the Gamescom in Cologne, Europe’s largest fair for interactive games and entertainment. In “Need for SpeedTM Payback” (release: 10 November 2017), gamers are, as in reality, able to refine their virtual BMW M5 with M Performance Parts that have been developed specifically for this car. During missions and races gamers can generate virtual money with which they are then able to buy and fit their car with original BMW accessories from the range of M Performance Parts for the BMW M5. These original parts, including components made from high-tech carbon fibre material are, like those fitted to a real BMW M5, perfectly adapted to the vehicle and to each other. So they ensure a noticeable increase in performance and individuality in the virtual world as well.