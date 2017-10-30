Companies like Singer and Icon have reignited our lust for classic cars like the Porsche 911 and Toyota FJ, but with modern elements that make them easy-going here and now in 2017. Mechatronik Engineering – based in Pleidelsheim, Germany – is another such company. But instead of sports cars like the Porsche 911 or off-roaders like the Toyota FJ, Mechatronik has decided to work its magic on a luxurious two-door Benz.

The W11 coupe, originally built between 1961 and 1971, is the latest subject of German shop's reworking. This particular example comes with a Mercedes-AMG SLK 55 5.5-liter V8 and running gear shoehorned under the hood, good for a respectable 360 horsepower (268 kilowatts). The company is asking $464,000 (400,000) for the vehicle on its website.

Apart from the powerful new engine, the shop has also fitted an upgraded ABS brake system, a modern chassis, and a range of creature comforts, including three-point safety belts in the cabin. From the outside, you would never know that an AMG-sourced V8 is lurking under the hood, and that’s sort of the point. If you feel so inclined, the shop will even revert everything back to OEM spec with little issue.

The exterior is finished in a handsome jet black paint job, and the flawless leather interior is finished in a caramel-colored Cognac leather. Apart from the engine and upgraded brakes, almost everything on the car is original, from the steering wheel to the radio dial. Just 7,020 miles (11,299 kilometers) are on the odometer, though it’s unclear whether those are original miles or miles driven after the new engine was installed.

Whatever the case, this is one stunning restomod. With the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer costing around $350,000, and an Icon FJ just a smidgen under $200,000, this beautiful Benz is a bit pricier at $464,000 – but in our opinion, it’s well worth the cost.

Source: Mechatronik Engineering