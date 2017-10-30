Civic Type R crate engine for sale through Honda Performance Development (HPD) Honda Racing Line Program

Production-based race cars on display to include Global Rallycross Civic, Team Honda Research West Endurance Civic Type R, Pirelli World Challenge Civic Si, and race-ready motorcycles from Honda Powersports

Honda Off-Road Baja Ridgeline Concept Truck and new Honda-powered F3 racecar, fresh from U.S. Grand Prix debut, also on display

Honda announced today at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show that the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine – the motor that makes Type R the fastest front-wheel-drive production automobile in the world and the most powerful Honda ever sold in America – is now available as a crate engine for purchase through Honda Performance Development's (HPD) Honda Racing Line program.

The Honda SEMA exhibit will feature a host of specialty and production-based Honda-powered racing machines, on two and four wheels, including the Global Rallycross (GRC) Civic; Team Honda Research West (THR-W) Endurance Civic Type R; new Honda-powered F3 race car; Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) Civic Si; 50th Anniversary Baja Ridgeline; Honda's Powersports product line-up; Honda Factory Performance™ (HFP™) Accessories and the new Honda Genuine Accessories Civic Type R Red Carbon Kit.

Civic Type R Crate Motor

For years, Honda racing enthusiasts in the U.S. watched with envy, as Europe- and Asia-based amateur racers were able to load their cars with Civic Type R crate engines. The wait is over. The 306-horsepower (SAE net) K20C1 engine that powers the new Civic Type R will now be available to U.S. grassroots and professional racers for verified, closed-course racing applications through the HPD Honda Racing Line program.

As the most powerful Honda automobile production engine made in America, the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected i-VTEC Turbo® powerplant produces 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a peak 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The engine and the Civic Type R are a direct manifestation of Honda's racing spirit, experience and heritage. More so, the sale of the Civic Type R crate engine builds upon Honda's long-term commitment to the support of grassroots racing.

The Honda Racing Line program, which has offered racing performance parts to Honda racers for many years, will sell the K20C1 turbocharged crate engine to racing enthusiasts in the U.S. for $6,519.87, excluding shipping cost. For more information on how to apply, please visit: hpd.honda.com/racing-line.

Honda Civic Coupe Red Bull Global Rallycross

Honda has been tearing up the track since entering the Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship (GRC) with the Red Bull Global Rallycross Civic Coupe, which is on display in the Honda exhibit.

In partnership with Red Bull and OMSE Racing, the Red Bull GRC Civic Coupe is capable of producing more than 600 horsepower, accelerating to 60 MPH in less than two seconds and taking jumps of up to 70 feet. Inspired by the chassis of the sporty, 10th generation Honda Civic Si, the vehicle meets the high-performance needs and dynamic demands of racing in the Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship.

Since entering the fast-paced Red Bull Global Rallycross series, the Honda team has seen growing success, as native Swede Sebastian Eriksson recorded the team's first GRC victory in 2017, while Californian Mitchell deJong claimed series Rookie of the Year honors.

Pirelli World Challenge Civic Si

Also making its first SEMA show appearance is the PWC Civic Si, built from the Civic Si white body that was first introduced at the 2016 SEMA show. The two-car team, piloted by Tom O'Gorman and Shea Holbrook, scored first-place finishes in the 2017 PWC TCA Class at both Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and the Utah Motorsports Campus. The vehicles were constructed using HPD performance parts, including engine, transmission, suspension and brake components. HPD's Honda Racing Line program not only sells the Civic Si body-in-white and accompanying performance parts, but also offers direct engineering support from HPD engineers who develop and evaluate these products.

F3 Americas Series

Debuting just two weeks ago at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas is the new F3 race car, which is powered by a 240-270-horsepower (pending SCCA sporting regulations) HPD version of the new Civic Type R turbocharged K20C1 motor (a non-turbocharged version is used in the F4 U.S. Championship), and features an all-new, state-of-the-art, U.S.-designed-and-built Ligier Crawford chassis.

With the phenomenal growth of the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda, F4 series competitors looked forward to Honda support of the next level of open-wheel competition that would provide affordability, modern technology, and the ability to obtain FIA Super License points. The F3 Americas series aligns with the global FIA development ladder philosophy of using common components to provide a cost-efficient, reliable, and powerful racing structure, as drivers ascend through the levels on their way to U.S. or global racing success.

For more information go to F3Americas.com

Baja 1000 50th Anniversary Honda Ridgeline Off-Road Race Truck

The 2017 Baja Ridgeline Concept Truck, which is powered by an HPD HR35TT 3.5 V6 engine, makes a pit stop at SEMA before heading off in pursuit of its third consecutive Baja 1000 Class win since debuting in 2015. To help commemorate the race's 50th anniversary, the Baja Ridgeline Concept truck will have a special red metal flake livery, and 11-time Baja 1000 Honda motorcycle racer, Johnny Campbell, will take the wheel for the anchor leg of the race.

Led by drivers Jeff Proctor, Johnny Campbell and Eric Hardin and navigated by Evan Weller, Jamie Campbell and Jared Hardin, the team has secured three podium finishes this season, taking third places at the Baja 500, Best in the Desert, and Vegas to Reno races.

Civic Si with 2.0T Conversion

Not only will racing enthusiasts be able to purchase the Civic Type R crate engine, SEMA attendees will also get to see a converted Civic Si in-person, as an SCCA STU-class race car. Built and raced by Honda engineer Kevin Boehm, the Civic Si will make an appearance in the Honda exhibit. Powered by the K20C1 turbo engine, the vehicle is built on HPD's 2017 Civic Si Body-In-White and features a multitude of HPD race performance parts, aftermarket and Honda Genuine Parts.

250cc 4-Stroke Concept Shifter Kart

Kart fans will rejoice, as Honda will be showcasing the next generation of its racing kart concept, based on the latest Honda CRF250R engine. The vehicle features an electric start 4-stroke powerplant that provides simplified engine tuning for various conditions and enhanced durability with lower lifecycle maintenance than current two-stroke engines.

THR-W Road Racing Endurance Type R

Making its SEMA debut is the 2018 Civic Type R, which will take on the challenge of racing against the world's fastest front-wheel-drive vehicles in stock form. The 2018 Civic Type R will be campaigned by Team Honda Research West, the west coast arm of Honda's grassroots road racing team, which was founded in 1996 as a club team by Honda associates and is meant to embody the Honda Racing Spirit, while advancing associates' technical skills and knowledge.

The vehicle's first test will be in December, when two Civic Type Rs will campaign at the 2017 National Auto Sport Association's "25 Hours of Thunderhill." The December race will be preceded by THR-W's entry of two stock Civic Si Coupes in the 2017 FIA 24-Hour series finale at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, in November.

2018 HFP Series Kit and Civic Type R Red Carbon Kit

On the heels of the Type R crate engine announcement, Honda is also exhibiting the Civic Type R with the newly introduced Honda Genuine Accessories "Red Carbon" kit, now available through Honda dealers nationwide. The Civic Type R "Red Carbon" kit includes a set of door mirror covers, wing spoiler, and interior panels with a kit MSRP of $2,697. Along with the "Red Carbon" kit, a red leather shift knob, door sill with illuminated R logo, illuminated center console, and an indoor car cover will be available exclusively for Civic Type R.

Visitors to the Honda exhibit will also get to see the all-new 2018 HFP Series kit, which is available for purchase on the Honda Civic Si Sedan, Si Coupe and Hatchback, as well as the Honda Fit. The sleek, street-performance HFP kit provides a fun-to-drive experience that anyone can enjoy in daily driving.

The HFP Series Kit includes alloy wheels, sport suspension, front underbody, side underbody, rear underbody, rear spoiler, HFP floor mats, HFP badge (Side/RR), brake rotor, sport pedal and shift knob, with accessory lineup varying on each model.

HFP Series Kit Pricing Information



Civic 4D Civic 2D Civic Hatchback Civic Hatchback Sport Fit Fit - Sport $3,999 MSRP (MT) $3,999 MSRP (MT) $2,999 MSRP (AT & MT) $2,499 MSRP (AT & MT) $2,999 MSRP (MT)

$2,799 MSRP (AT) $2,699 MSRP (MT)

$2,499 MSRP (AT)

Both the Type R Red Carbon kit and the 2018 HFP Series for Civic and Fit will be available at Honda dealerships nationwide starting on Nov. 20.

Honda Powersports

The Honda Powersports product lineup will display a number of products at this year's SEMA show and will feature the following: